CORAL GABLES — Miami football is supposed to have swagger. It is part of the Hurricanes’ DNA, passed on from generations to the next and fueled by things like the memories of national championships, being a pipeline to the NFL, even now gaudy gimmicks like the Turnover Chain.
They even have a saying for it: “It’s a ‘Canes thing, and you would not understand.”
These days, apparently, it’s the ‘Canes themselves who do not understand.
Any sniff of success this year by the Hurricanes has been quickly snuffed out by something going haywire, the most damning example of that being a 30-24 loss on Saturday night to FIU — the school eight miles from Miami’s campus that will have bragging rights for a good long time. Miami came into the weekend feeling it was starting to roll, having won three straight games.
Oops.
“Unacceptable,” Miami first-year coach Manny Diaz said.
For the 15th time in 16 years, Miami won’t get to the 10-win mark. For the 16th time in 16 years since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Hurricanes won’t be league champions. That being said, Diaz has not lost the confidence of his boss — even now, after one of the most humbling losses in the program’s history.
“The light is always brighter here,” Miami athletic director Blake James told The Associated Press. “Whether it’s in good times or in bad times, at the University of Miami there’s always just a little more attention and I think that plays through to what Manny was touching on.
“As I’ve said all along, I think Manny has a great understanding of our program. I think he has an understanding of what it’s going to take to get our program competing for ACC and national championships and I’m confident he’s taking the steps that need to be done to get us back to that point.”
Diaz likes to call this era “The New Miami.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.