Our world is changing at a rate we can hardly comprehend. There are two essential skills our youth will need to master in the future. First, they will need how to learn and apply technical information since the amount of new technologies they will encounter will be like drinking from a fire hose. Second, they will need to be flexible and be able to change jobs, careers and workplaces as the world changes around them.
They will need a bank of ever-increasing transferable skills and knowledge that will carry over from one job to the next. The days of developing a career in one specific industry are over and are more the exception than the rule. Here are some things you may not know.
There are 4.1 billion people who use the internet, 30 billion devices will be connected to the internet by 2020, more than 570 websites are developed every minute and there are over 5.5 billion searches every day. Every minute there are 400 hours of video uploaded on YouTube. By 2020 video will account for 82% of all internet traffic. There are 481,000 Tweets sent per minute, 692 million per day, 38 million messages per minute and 54 billion messages per day.
U.S. Department of Labor estimates that today’s learner will have 10-14 jobs by the age of 38, 1 out of 4 workers are working for a company they have been employed by for less than a year and more than half have been working for a company less than five years.
It is estimated a week’s worth of New York Times contains more information a person would likely come across in a lifetime in the 18th Century. It is estimated that 40 exabytes (40 x 10 to the 19th power) of unique new information will be developed world-wide this year, that is more than in the previous 5,000 years.
The amount of new technical information is doubling every two years. For students starting a four-year technical or college degree, this means that half of what they learn in their first year of study will be outdated by their third year of study.
We are currently preparing students for jobs that don’t yet exist, using technologies that haven’t been invented, to solve problems we don’t even know are problems yet.
Artificial Intelligence will outperform humans in many activities in the next ten years. Robots will replace five million workers by 2020 and 47% of current jobs will disappear in the next 25 years.
Years it took to reach a target audience of 50 million; Radio – 38 years, TV – 13 years, Internet – 4 years, i-Phone — 3 years, Pokémon – 19 days, today’s Social Media – minutes.
There about 5,000 words in the English language, about five times as many as in Shakespeare’s time. In 1990 it took 13 years to sequence a human genome, now it takes an hour.
Among smartphone users, 91% turn to their phone for answers while doing a task. The world’s second largest search engine is YouTube. Sixty-seven percent of Millennials say they can find a YouTube video on anything they want to learn.
If you are one in a million in China, there are 1,300 just like you; in India, 1,100 just like you. The 25% of the population in China with the highest IQs is greater than the total population of North America, in India it is 28% of their population. Translation: they have more honor level kids than we have kids.
We are living in exponential times, in a world that is changing rapidly. Our students will be competing for jobs on a global scale that will require an education system that has to change to adequately prepare for the world they are going to enter.
The technical “textbook” in education today is not the hardcover five-pound beast we carried around. It is now the e-Book that is loaded on the student’s laptop. It is easier and timelier to update a computer file edition of a technical manual that to update, publish, print and distribute a hard copy edition of the latest information. It can be distributed in minutes after the updates are loaded into the textbook file. It is what we are using in our high school program today.
Our high school aviation / aerospace program is an example of a curriculum that helps develop the learning style and transferable skill set required of the students in the future. The curriculum is the high interest vehicle linked to a current high demand job market, but the specific skills of learning how to acquire and apply technical information, solve problems, be flexible, work as a team, take personal responsibility and work independently are the outcomes that can be applied to and career field.
