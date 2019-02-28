SEBRING — Twenty years ago, on Feb. 26, 1999, authorities found a boy’s body in a small church cemetery in Dekalb County, Georgia.
He has remained unidentified all that time. Now officials at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children hope new technology will give him back his name.
Investigators determined that the young boy was of African American decent, between 4 and 8 years old and likely died about 3-6 months prior to being found.
He was estimated to stand between 3 feet, 10 inches and 4 feet, 2 inches and weigh approximately 45-60 pounds.
He was found wearing an extra-large blue plaid and navy hooded sweatshirt, size 3 red denim jeans and size 11 Timberland boots.
Forensic analysis of his bones and teeth suggested he was likely born and raised in the southeast United States, most likely Georgia or Florida.
Anyone who might recognize the boy or have any information about this case, is urged to call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the DeKalb Medical Examiner at 404-508-3500.
