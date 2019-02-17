LAKE PLACID — Two men died Saturday in separate crashes on Highlands County roads.
An Immokalee man died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Placid Lake Boulevard.
Uriel Martinez, 22, died in the passenger seat of a 2000 Ford F150 that was traveling north on Placid Lakes Boulevard at 10:48 a.m. Saturday, barely more than half a mile from State Road 70.
Florida Highway Patrol reports state that for unknown reasons, while negotiating a curve to the left, the truck ran off the road on the right — on the outside of the curve — swerved back onto the roadway then went off the road again to the right.
At that point, FHP reports state the truck overturned and rolled, eventually coming to a rest on its wheels, facing southwest on the east side of Placid Lakes Boulevard.
The crash site was 0.6 miles from the state road, reports said.
The driver, 16-year-old Abel Bernardo Cornejo of Labelle was listed by FHP with critical injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts, reports said.
Lloyd Wofford Jr., 49, of Sebring died when his 2008 Ford F150 traveled into a pasture next to Carroll Shelby Road and overturned multiple times. He was the only occupant.
According to FHP reports, Wofford’s truck was traveling north on Carroll Shelby Road at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, approximately one mile east of Haywood Taylor Boulevard. For unknown reasons, Wofford lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway, traveling onto the shoulder of the road where it collided with a wire fence and traveled into a pasture. At that point, the truck began to rotate and overturn multiple times.
The report states the truck came to a final rest in the pasture facing southeast.
Wofford was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
FHP said the crash is still under investigation at this time.
Martinez and Wofford are the third and fourth fatalities on Highlands County roads in 2019.
