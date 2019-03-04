Let’s just analyze a little bit. Let’s look deep into our own communication abilities, shall we? I often get patients who boldly state that their spouse, partner, mom, dad, brother, sister, or friend is in denial about not being able to hear. Well, we are probably all in denial about something, right?
So, let’s dig deep into last week. Think about the things that you did to occupy your days and nights. You got up and had some breakfast. If you set an alarm clock, can you hear it ring? Is it set really loud? Do you even know how loud it is? Does your spouse complain that it is so loud it scares them? Do you hear the automatic coffee pot going off in the morning? Does it wake you up from the sound it makes ... or from the smell?
Your day is off and running now. Whether you are retired or still working, inevitably you will have interaction with other people. There may be office noise or household noise that causes some distractions when you are trying to carry on a conversation with others. Maybe not; maybe it is quiet.
So now that I have you thinking about the last week and some of the situations that you have been in, let’s look a little closer at your hearing and understanding abilities.
When you were speaking with just one other person could you understand everything without looking at them? If not, why? Do they talk too soft or perhaps mumble? Just for the record, most people do not mumble. Most people do not have a speech impediment. Some people speak softer than others; however, if you have normal hearing then you will usually be able to adapt to a quiet or semi-quiet environment regardless of how the person is speaking (keep in mind if a person has an accent that can possibly throw a twist into the equation). When high frequencies diminish, it makes speech sound “mushy” or like a “mumble.” Do you find yourself always sitting with your spouse on your “better side?” Both sides should be good.
Regardless of the noise level, do you find yourself having to directly look at someone to really understand what they are saying. While it is always best (and polite) to look at those who are speaking to you, is it now becoming a necessity? Do you find if your spouse put their head down while reading the menu at the restaurant that you only heard part of what they said they were having for dinner? Wow, did that waitress speak way too fast. You asked her to repeat three times. Still don’t really know what she said. The cashier at the grocery store is nice and always friendly, did you just nod and grin back, wishing you actually could have carried on a conversation?
Your day winds down with dinner and TV when the realization that you are “tired” hits. Thinking about your day you realize it wasn’t that physically or mentally challenging. Busy yes, but why are you so tired? How hard did you work to communicate with others? How frustrated did you become? Did you catch everything right in that financial meeting? Can you remember what they told you about your finances? Just for the record., you can not remember what you never heard to begin with.
Indications of hearing loss include:
- Often asking others to repeat (especially when they are not looking directly at you).
- Turning up the TV or radio loud and/or others telling you it is too loud; speaking loud.
- Arguing with others about “what was said.”
- This never turns out well: Feeling paranoid or “left out” of the fun or laughter in the group. When others are obviously having a good time or intimate conversation and you can not join into that group because of understanding difficulties then the possibility of personal withdrawal occurs. As the withdrawal progresses the hearing impaired person may begin to feel that others are “talking about them.” Thus, more arguments are sure to follow.
- Or dementia may be looming. Ringing in the ears or tinnitus is a possible symptom of hearing loss and always should be promptly checked by your hearing health care provider.
- Sound sensitivity. If sounds startle you or hurts your ears then you may be developing a hearing loss. Ignoring sounds in the distance. If normal daily sounds seem further away or don’t bug you as much as they used too. (If the coffee pot sound always woke you up but not anymore, hmm).
Don’t put your ears in the sand. Hearing help is available in a broad range of technology levels making them attainable for everyone. There are financing options, too. There is also financial help through the Starkey Hearing Foundation for those who need it. Everyone over the age of 50 should have a complete hearing evaluation by a licensed hearing health care provider. To Hear Better Is to Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.