Do you want to learn a new language at your own pace? Or maybe read a magazine on a tablet or phone? How about listening to a digital audiobook in your car? I have some good news for you: Your local library has you covered. No need to pay for expensive tutors or streaming services. Your Highlands County libraries offer all these things and more.
The best part is that you can access them from the comfort of your own home. No wait times. No overdues or late fees. No return dates. No need to get out of your pajamas to find or learn something new. And the magazines? Those are yours to keep.
Your Highlands County libraries offer a variety of digital services to keep you educated, informed and entertained. Chief among these are Overdrive (for e-books and e-audiobooks) and, through the generosity of the Friends of the Lake Placid Memorial Library, Recorded Books Digital.
Most libraries have an associated “Friends” organization. These helpful volunteers raise money for the benefit of the library to provide things like computers, book carts, and other expensive items that sometimes don’t make the budget.
Last year your Lake Placid Memorial Library’s Friends group decided to go digital in order to meet the needs of patrons looking for language learning resources, digital magazines, and more selection and availability in electronic audiobooks than was previously available.
If you’re the type that prefers to hold the book in your hand, no need to worry. We still have you covered. But take a chance, walk on the wild side next time you don’t feel like dropping in. Check out our services from the comfort of your home.
Overdrive is available on the library cooperative’s website at www.myhlc.org and you can find Recorded Books Digital or RB Digital through the county website at www.hcbcc.net. Simply hover your mouse over the Departments list and select Libraries. You’ll see the link to “Access Your Library’s Online Resources” on the left-hand side of the page.
After a simple initial setup (call or come in for your invitation!), users are able to access RB Digital’s e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines, and language services through a single app on their chosen device (or computer). Library staff across Highlands County are ready to help you get started. Ask us about Recorded Books Digital next time you’re in and we would be happy to help.
