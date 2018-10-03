SEBRING — Sunday was a bad day for Bucs and Dolphin fans; but it was a sell-out crowd for supporters of Dimitri’s Family Restaurant in Sebring. That was the final day of an on-going raffle promotion that kicked off on Memorial Day. Billed as a customer appreciation event, a crowd of over 2,000 people gathered inside the restaurant, out on the patio and in the bar. More stood in anticipation on the stairways, the parking lot, and on the lawn across Kenilworth Blvd.
For 13 lucky customers, it was worth the wait and the 94-degree temperature. At 3 p.m., ‘Morning Dave’ from radio station 107.5 Lite FM was armed with a bullhorn and ready for the announcement of the first raffle ticket. Since you had to be present to win, the first and second numbers drawn failed to produce a winner. Then, on the third number called, Kent Filppula came forward to claim his prize — a stay at the Chateau Elan Hotel, including a meal.
Dimitri Panos, the owner of Dimitri’s Family Restaurant, 5 O’clock Somewhere Bar and the Pizza Kitchen, was thrilled with the turnout. He said he has been sponsoring this event for the past four years. He wanted to give something back to his summer customers who keep his business going strong during the hot summer months. A raffle ticket was given to each person who ate breakfast, lunch, or dinner at the restaurant over the past four months.
As the afternoon rolled on, prizes ranging from a 60-inch TV, to a Serta comfort bed, to a seven-day Royal Caribbean cruise for two, to a Honda VTX bike, to a six-month Gold’s Gym membership kept the crowds’ attention. But, there were even more exciting ones to come, like a custom golf cart, a BBQ grill, and gift cards of $1,000, $500 and $250. Dimitri even offered a seven-night get-a-way to Helen, Georgia, a German-themed town up in the NE Georgia mountains.
It was amusing to see people in attendance with raffle tickets neatly attached to clipboards and folders. One couple had acquired over 500 tickets, others over a 100. Fran Schmidt, of Delaware, has been in Florida visiting her father, Navy Veteran, Earl Dungan. Together they accumulated 63 tickets and were eager to hear if any of them were called.
Meanwhile, Dewey and Narlene Taylor of Lake Placid were present with their 12 tickets. They said they love the food at Dimitri’s; so, the raffle tickets were a nice added bonus.
So, in the end, there was a lot more to cheer about at Dimitri’s Family Restaurant on Sunday afternoon then staying at home, watching football. Congratulations to the winners!
