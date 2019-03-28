Attention all owners and residents in Highlands Park Estates: I want to inform you of a spring dinner (ham and drinks will be provided). This will take place on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 1 p.m., to be held at the Highlands Park Estates Volunteer Firehouse, located at 1317 Columbus St., Lake Placid. (Bring your own plate and flatware.)
I am providing this letter in the newspaper with the hopes of getting a larger turnout for the purpose of discussing the newly constructed, over half a million dollar clubhouse.
It has been unfortunate that under the direction of a "non-recorded association" (approximately 20 people), the Highlands County Board of Commission spent the money out of the Highlands Park Estates Special Benefit District Fund — a tax on all HPE Real Estate Tax Bills, paid into since 2001. Even after I asked the BOCC to send letters/surveys out to get input from a majority of owners/residents, they told me they oversee the HPE SBD, and they were building the clubhouse.
The non association only sends out newsletters to their "club members," therefore nothing is posted as to when, where and time of any and all meetings they claim to hold. I understand that most people in HPE seem content not being involved in community happenings.
I hope this letter brings awareness of your community, and current and future expenses, mainly due to our tax money being spent without a majority of owners' input.
Beth Degnan
Lake Placid
