AVON PARK — The Historical Society of Avon Park is sponsoring several public luncheons in the Silver Palm Dining Car located next to the Avon Park Depot Museum. The luncheons sponsored by the society aims at recapturing the early days of train travel with elegance.
Each luncheon will feature a theme: “Let it Snow, Jan. 9; “High Tea” (ladies only), Feb. 21; “St. Patrick’s Day,” March 28” and “Easter,” April 18. These luncheons will be held once a month during the season. Tickets are sold per person.
Tickets will be on sale at the Avon Park Museum one month prior to the event. All luncheons begin with a tour of the museum at 11:15 a.m. and lunch at noon. The cost is $20 per person. The Ladies High Tea will be $25 per person.
Everyone will be eating the same thing. No substitution will be available. Notify the chef of any food allergy when purchasing a ticket. Menus are subject to change before tickets go on sale.
At the present time, the society is involved in a restoration project in the dining car. Through a donation, all the deteriorated gaskets and some windows in the dining car are being replaced. But proceeds from Dining on the Rails will go toward another restoration project: Cleaning of the outside of the dining car.
Help put the shine back to this stainless steel 1948 railroad car and make it once again a car that Avon Park can be proud of having in historic downtown Avon Park. The museum featuring Avon Park’s history, the dining car and the beginning of the botanical gardens are worth a visit to Museum Avenue.
For more information, on the luncheons, call Eileen Levey at 863-443-0864.
