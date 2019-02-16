From 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. last Saturday, 120 pickleballers dinked balls over the net gently, playing a finesse game, or drilled them at their opponents feet in a power game in the Heartland Senior Games doubles pickleball tournament. 42 women and 84 men competed in 5 year age brackets from 50 to 54 up to 80 to 84.
A large contingent of spectators was on hand from start to finish, watching some exciting action on the courts at Tanglewood in Sebring. The day started out fine but a blast of chilly air soon blew through. When the clouds lifted there were strong winds which played havoc with the light weight plastic pickle balls. The rain held off until the final match of the day.
The tournament, directed by Tom Stadler, moved along smoothly with help from Betty Schleis, Mary Kloster and Kathy Sponholtz who worked closely with Stadler to post scores and keep the 8 courts active at all times throughout the day.
An event such as this requires a great support staff. Tanglewood pickleballers and their spouses were on hand to take care of cleaning the courts before play started, checking players in, handing out t-shirts, controlling access to the courts and serving lunch, compliments of the Heartland Senior Games gold sponsors Drs. Thakkar, Patel and Avalos, Newsom Eye, Edward Jones/Alan Holmes.
The doubles pickleball tournament, the largest event on the Heartland Games calendar, attracted players from Arcadia, Lake Placid, Sebring, Avon Park, Frostproof, Lakeland, Kissimmee, The Villages and beyond.
Women’s Play
Play in the 50 to 54 bracket lasted for several hours and finished with an exciting match with Del Webb Orlando’s Amy Cossa and Deb Frison beating Pookie DeCocq and Debra Ritchey for the gold while Kathy Stankevich and Sue Yuan of Tanglewood won bronze.
The 60 to 64 division had all Sebring players on the podium. Sandie March and Tracy Vernest of Tanglewood won gold. Alisa Blackburn and Tracy Smith, also from Tanglewood, took silver while Buttonwood Bay’s Pam Moore and Cindy Thomas walked off with the bronze.
Nine teams battled for supremacy in the 65 to 69 age group with Susan Price and Ann Garbiras of Highlands Ridge coming out on top followed by two Tanglewood teams, Ellen Nesbitt and Betty Schleis then Sharon Griffin and Marcie Taylor.
The only local player competing with the 70 to 74 year olds was Linda Kramer who teamed up with Diane Reynolds from The Villages to place first. Holding down second place was the duo of Cathy Miller and Margie Diaz of Kissimmee. In third was the Frostproof pairing of Donna Sheppard and Diane Sides.
Cheryl Mcullough of Tanglewood and Gail Brown from The Villages was the only team entered in the 80 to 84 grouping so they played their games against the teams in the next younger bracket.
Men’s Play
Brothers Ken and Terry Black came down from Lakeland and took home gold in the 50 to 54 group while Tom Alberty Jr. and Ron Francis, representing Tanglewood, settled for silver.
Chris Donaghy from Highlands Ridge and Dwight Berg of Harder Hall battled Tanglewood’s Mike Klindworth and Clint Hunter to earn the gold in the hotly contested 60 to 64 bracket. The bronze was taken by Bill Monnon and Alex Pavao, part of the strong contingent from Cross Creek RV Resort in Arcadia.
There was an all Tanglewood final match in the 65 to 69 category with Grant McLaughlin and Mike March teaming up for the gold medal with Aart DeVos and Gene Timmerberg taking silver. Bob Auchenbach and Les Jacobson, a powerhouse pair from Lake Ashton, had to settle for bronze after bowing out before the final matches. Auchenbach wisely chose to stop playing after requiring several timeouts with heart valve issues causing him considerable discomfort.
The 70 to 74 group had 12 teams vying for honors. In the end, three local teams took to the podium. Bob Kollmeyer of Sun n Lake and Ross Myles from Willow Gate were the gold medalists. The silver medal was taken by the Tanglewood team of Dan Pilliterri and Mark Pearlman. Bronze medals were awarded to yet another Tanglewood tandem, Walter Finhert and Gary Sewell.
Eight teams challenged for medals in the 75 to 79 bracket. By the medal rounds, no local teams remained, leaving Steve Almes and Steve Arlen of Kissimmee in first followed by Ted Bowman from Winter Haven and Lakeland’s Terry Kurtz. In third was the team of Mark Callan and Jimmy Morris from Wimauma.
Many of the players headed home to rest up for Sunday’s mixed doubles competition.
