By INGRID UTECH
Correspondent
SEBRING — Olivia Babis is a lifelong disability rights advocate and activist. Earlier this year, she testified before several state legislative committees on a bill, HB 771, to prohibit municipalities from passing laws banning the use of plastic straws in restaurants. Ten municipalities had passed such laws as part of an effort to reduce the plastic waste that ends up in the oceans.
Many legislators came out in support of HB 771, because they believe state law should preempt local law. However, Babis favored the bill for a very different reason.
Born without arms, Babis has to use a straw anytime she consumes a drink. In addition, she testified that many of the plastic straw substitutes — paper, metal, silicone, and reusable straws — are difficult for people with disabilities to use and can be detrimental to those with allergies, limited jaw control, and other health problems. She also pointed out that plastic straws make up less than .001 percent of plastic waste in the oceans.
Babis recounted her testimony at a recent meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County, where she spoke in observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which kicked off Oct. 1.
So what happened to HB 771?
Babis’ testimony was an eye-opener and sensitized legislators so much that they added a five-year moratorium on the passage of local laws banning plastic straws and commissioned the legislative Office of Policy Program Analysis and Government Accountability to conduct a study on local plastic straw ban ordinances and regulations.
While legislators passed HB 771 and its companion bill in the Senate, Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed the legislation, stating no more studies were needed. But at least one legislator sent a formal request to OPPAGA, asking the agency to conduct research on local plastic straw bans and their effects.
“I think another bill with full consideration of all parties involved will be introduced in the 2020 session.” Babis said. She believes the best solution would be a bill calling for a statewide ban on plastic straws but requiring restaurants to keep plastic straws on hand and make them available whenever customers request them. With Babis’ advice, this is the policy Sarasota instituted in all its city facilities and at all city-sponsored events.
“I never wanted to become the straw ban lady, but there weren’t a lot of organizations willing to take this on.” she is quoted as saying in a May 7 Florida Politics article.
Another disability rights issue about which Babis is passionate is increasing home and community based services. “Personal freedom and independence are goals to which just about everyone aspires. Those with a disability are no different. With the right kinds of support and services, many people with disabilities could stay in their homes and communities,” she said.
Right now, Medicaid is the only health insurance program set up to fund home and community-based services (HCBS). While institutional care is a required Medicaid service, HCBS is an optional program. States that elect to participate do so through Medicaid waivers.
Most Medicaid waiver programs have caps on the number of people they serve, limit coverage to individuals with very specific disabilities, and have extremely long waiting lists.
Florida, which has two Medicaid waiver programs, is no exception. “The Long Term Care waiver program has around 50,000 people on its wait list and is currently under litigation for possible Olmstead Act violations, which occurred because of discriminatory segregation of people with disabilities,” Babis explained.
“The iBudget waiver, which is the waiver that serves those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is undergoing a redesign — a requirement imposed by the Florida legislature during the 2019 session after the Agency for Persons with Disabilities continued to run the program at a deficit. The waiver currently serves 34,000 people and has 21,000 on its wait list,” Babis said.
Babis is excited but anxious about a bi-partisan bill, the Disability Integration Act, which was introduced in the current Congress and in the previous Congress. It has 224 co-sponsors and 800 supporting organizations, but has yet to receive a hearing.
The bill would require insurance companies to cover services and supports in a person’s home rather than in a nursing home, if the person so chooses. It would prevent state and local governments and insurers from instituting restrictive eligibility criteria, caps on cost, and waiting lists. Public entities would be required to develop a plan to address the need for affordable, accessible, integrated housing. The bill also would allow individuals to pick their own service providers.
Home and community-based services save taxpayers money. “The average annual cost per person for providing HCBS services is $30,000. The average annual cost for someone in an institution is $120,000,” Babis said.
Babis reminded the audience of the power of the disability voting bloc which has grown because people are living longer and because the definition of disability has expanded since the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.
Today, the term “disability” encompasses impairments, activity limitations, and participation restrictions. Impairments may be physical, cognitive, mental, sensory, emotional, developmental, or some combination of these.
Babis cited a voter turnout study by Rutgers University. It showed an increase in voting of 8.5 percent by persons with disabilities and an increase of 11.9 percent by persons without disabilities between 2014 and 2018. A total of 14.3 million citizens with disabilities voted in 2018.
People with disabilities are also becoming more politically active. In 2017, a sizable group demonstrated on Capitol Hill in reaction to Republicans’ efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.
Babis currently works as a public policy analyst with Disability Rights Florida. Prior to that, she was the Peer Mentor at the Suncoast Center for Independent Living where she helped those with disabilities achieve independence. She’s also worked for the Florida Consumer Action Network. “I have made it a lifetime ambition to become an expert in disability rights issues,” she said.
In 2018, she ran as the Democratic candidate for Florida Senate District 23, winning 44% of the vote, the highest percentage attained by any Democrat who has run for this seat. She was the founder and has been the president of the Polk County Democratic Women’s Club.
