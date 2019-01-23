SEBRING — Rhonda Brockwell recently retired after serving as a dispatcher with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for 33 years. Through hard work and dedication, she worked her way up to a shift supervisor and retired in that capacity.
“Rhonda was a very important part of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office,” Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said. “She spent more than three decades serving as a dispatcher, one of the most vital and difficult roles in law enforcement.
“Thousands upon thousands of people owe her a debt of gratitude, and most of them never even knew her name,” Dressel said. “We hated to see her go, but she definitely earned her retirement.”
Brockwell dedicated her life to the agency and the positions that she held, Consolidated Dispatch Director Heather Carr said. “She saw and lived through administrative changes, technology changes and the overall growth of our county.
“I believe when she started there was a total of three dispatchers working on a squad and now a full squad could have as many as eight dispatchers,” Carr said.
“Besides the fact that she will be missed as a friend and co-worker, the knowledge that she has accumulated over the years is huge, and she will be taking that with her as well,” Carr said. “While we wish her all the best in her retirement, she is leaving behind a tremendous void that will need to be filled.”
“You have your ups and downs, but it makes you feel good to be able to help people,” Brockwell said. “You get a high because you helped them. You never know when you pick up that phone; it could be a call about a dying baby or a barking dog.”
Brockwell feels thankful she was able to help save lives through her work. One of her most memorable calls occurred about 15 years ago when she gave instructions for CPR to parents whose child had almost drowned. Fortunately, the child fully recovered, and she was thrilled to meet the child later.
“You have to stay calm,” Brockwell said. “When the crisis is over you can walk outside and lose it. But then you have to pull it together and come back to work.”
One of her co-workers said, “I think she was an awesome supervisor and made everyone want to do their best. She was good at bringing people up when they were down and made everyone feel welcome on her shift. Don’t think you can find anyone who would say a bad word about her.
“She always remembered birthdays and any special occasions and would call or text you even if she was off,” a co-worker said. “After all those years she still wanted to help people and her heart went out to them. If anyone was in need or had a death in the family, she was the first one with food and anything else she thought they may need, including just someone to listen to them.”
