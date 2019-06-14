AVON PARK — Highlands County sheriff’s officials said they arrested a man mid-afternoon, Tuesday, June 11. They said the suspect was involved in a domestic dispute that involved a child. When an argument escalated, deputies said the man acted out.
“Police were dispatched in reference to a verbal disturbance,” according to an arrest report. “They (the suspect and the victim) were engaged in a verbal altercation over the suspect sending his mother rent money.”
“He wanted to live with his mother.”
Guerson Valce, of Port-au-Prince, 26, was arrested for cruelty toward a child, abuse without great harm, and battery touch or strike.
“While enroute to the incident location, I observed a black male matching the description walking southbound on Memorial Drive near East Camphor Street,” a deputy wrote in the report. “I stepped out with the subject.
“I asked if he was involved in an altercation,” according to the report. “He replied ‘yes.’”
While home with the victim, deputies said the unemployed man pushed her down the stairs during the heated exchange. The shove caused the victim to slide down losing her footing. Valce subsequently left the scene before police initially spotted him on the road.
“She was holding a child in her arms,” police said in a report. “I did not observe any injuries to either the child or victim,” according to the report.
Valce was transported to the Highlands County Jail without further incident, according to deputies.
Domestic violence is prevalent among many who remain chronically unemployed, according to experts. The Center for Disease Control reports millions of families are affected by what they term as “Intimate Partner Violence,” many instances involving children, as well.
“In 2016, more than 19,000 people were victims of homicide as a result and more than 45,000 people took their lives,” according to the public report.
“It’s a public health issue.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.