SEBRING — Nine people die every day in the United States due to distracted driving, according to a 2015 report from the National Center for Statistics and Analysis.
Distracted driving impacts The Sunshine State, but it isn’t the sunshine making people’s eyes squint and causing them to take their eyes off the road. Instead, it’s looking at their cell phones instead of the road that is causing people to become distracted.
Wearing headphones also causes people to lose focus on their driving, and it is against the law. Florida Statute 316.304 states, “No person shall operate a vehicle while wearing a headset, headphone, or other listening device.”
In 2017, distracted drivers were involved in 50,000 crashes in Florida, and 220 people died, according to a study published by ValuePenguin.com.
Teens were the largest age group reported as distracted at the time of fatal crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Why does Florida have such a high rate of crashes and deaths?
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said, “There is no citation for ‘distracted driving.’ The only law that directly focuses on distracted driving is the law against texting while driving, and that is still only a secondary offense.
“A deputy would have to see a primary violation in order to make a traffic stop, so it is hard to specifically enforce to prevent distracted driving,” Dressel said. “What deputies can pull drivers over for, however, are the things that distracted driving can lead to — weaving, following too closely, running stop signs, etc.
“Those are primary offenses that could lead to a traffic stop,” Dressel said. A texting while driving violation could be added to the citation, he added.
“Drivers who are distracted and cause a crash can also be ticketed for careless driving, which is a moving violation, and could potentially face a reckless driving charge (a criminal violation) in extreme cases, not to mention the likelihood of costly civil lawsuits related to any crashes they cause due to their negligence,” he said.
“Distracted driving is a huge factor in accidents,” Dressel said. “Despite all the talk about the speed limit on U.S. 27, a change of 5 mph either way is not going to have a major impact on the number of accidents because speed is not the primary cause, it is distractions. Those distractions can be texting or other cell phone usage, but can also be things like the radio, other passengers or just simply the driver having their mind focused on something other than driving when they are behind the wheel.
“Those distractions are what lead to not stopping in time and running into the rear end of the car in front of you or not seeing oncoming traffic when making a turn,” Dressel said.
Texting and driving can lead to paying traffic citations, but it can also impact a driver’s wallet when it comes to paying their insurance premiums. Jessica Hartline, owner of Jessica Hartline Insurance, said, “Texting and driving increases claim frequency, which increases your rate. More claims equal higher premiums, even if they are smaller in payout.”
Ivan Shapow, owner of Heartland First Insurance, said, “Texting and driving would impact people, because if they are not concentrating on their driving, then they are more likely to be involved in an accident.
“People’s rates go up if they have a chargeable accident, if they receive a summons for a driving infraction or if they are partially responsible for an accident,” Shapow said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cites three main types of distractions: visual, manual and cognitive.
When people glance at a cell phone, it takes their eyes off the road, a visual distraction, but it also takes their hands off the wheel, a manual distraction. In addition, their minds are focused on a text, not driving, a cognitive distraction. This means that using a cell phone involves all three types of distractions.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said, “Distracted driving impacts more than just drivers. It affects us all on the road. It only takes a second of looking at a phone or looking for a CD (if anyone still does that) or anything that takes the eyes off the road to make a life-changing chain of events. The reaction time is greatly diminished when we are distracted.
“Even for those who think they are so-called professional and say, ‘I can do anything while driving and not crash drivers,’ they are not considering the other ones who are distracted and not so good at multi-tasking,” Fansler said. “Eyes should always be scanning. Look out for those who can’t, or shouldn’t be driving.”
When asked if distracted drivers contribute to an increase in crashes, Fansler said, “This is a hard question to answer without proper data. As I drive, I notice more and more people on their devices.
“One day driving along U.S. 27 I decided to quickly conduct a traffic study of my own,” he said. “Out of 10 cars, I noticed seven drivers using devices. Eyes down, no idea what’s going on in front or beside them.”
How does Highlands County compare with other counties in regards to distracted driving? Value Penguin ranked all 67 Florida counties and came up with a list of the “worst counties in Florida for distracted driving.”
Value Penguin collected 2017 data regarding distracted driver crashes and citations from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Counties were ranked based on the rate of distracted driver crashes per registered vehicles and the ratio of distracted driver citations issued to distracted driver crashes.
Even though distracted driving is a problem for Highlands County, the county did not rank high on the list of “worst counties in Florida for distracted driving,” as published by ValuePenguin.com.
Highlands County ranked 47 (out of 67 counties), having tied with Charlotte County. ValuePenguin.com states Highlands County recorded 67 crashes per 1,000 registered vehicles and 19.25 citations issued per 100 crashes.
According to Value Penguin, the top 5 counties for distracted driving are: 1) Wakulla County; 2) Walton County; 3) Orange County; 4) Okaloosa County; and 5) Duval County.
“If all drivers gave 100 percent of their attention to the road, you would see a significant reduction in the number of crashes on all roads,” Dressel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.