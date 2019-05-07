The Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring High School baseball teams are ready for the second season.
All of the hard work and practices put in during the regular season has been done and now it’s time to play for their respective district championships.
Avon Park is 18-4 on the season and the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A-District 8 tournament. The Red Devils open play at home at 7 tonight against the winner of Monday’s game between Mulberry and Tenoroc.
Avon Park went unbeaten in district play and a win tonight would give the Red Devils home field advantage for the district championship game on Friday night.
“It doesn’t matter if we play Mulberry or Tenoroc,” said Avon Park coach Whit Cornell. “We swept both of them during the season, but that doesn’t mean anything now. We have to come out, play our brand of baseball and take care of business. We’re at home in front of our fans and we’re looking forward to playing.”
Lake Placid is in Class 5A-District 12. The Green Dragons, who are 9-11-1 overall, have had an up and down season but will be at home for tonight’s 7 p.m. game against DeSoto.
A win tonight, would put Lake Placid in Friday night’s district championship game.
Sebring is in Class 6A-District 10. The Blue Streaks, who are 10-14 on the season, host Auburndale at 7:30 tonight at Firemen’s Field.
Sebring beat Auburndale in their first game by a score of 6-3. The Bloodhounds came back to win the second game by a score of 8-5.
A win tonight would put Sebring in the district final on Friday night.
The district champion earns a regional quarterfinal home game next week, while the district runner-up goes on the road for their regional quarterfinal.
