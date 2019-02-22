Though we are only two months into 2019, it has been a busy time throughout our school district and many positive things are happening. I would like to take a few moments to share some highlights with you. Graduation is still a few months away, but we have already had high school seniors celebrating college commitments and receiving thousands of dollars in academic and athletic scholarships.
Recently, more than 300 high school students attended the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo at the Sebring Regional Airport. Students from JROTC, AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), and the STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Scholars program learned about the many post-secondary and career options in the field of aviation from a variety of guest speakers. Sebring High School graduate and now NASA engineer and research scientist Jocelyn Dunn was among the panelists inspiring the next generation. Thank you Sebring Regional Airport for providing this opportunity.
At the middle school level, students shared with board members their heartfelt stories in regard to the impact that mentors have on their lives. Our mentoring program in only its second year has had a positive effect on hundreds of children and I am thankful to our staff and community members who give their time to better the lives of students. If you would like to learn more about our mentoring opportunities please visit our School Board of Highlands County website and click on the Community tab.
At the elementary level, students have been sharpening their skills by hosting leadership events for educators across the state of Florida. Avon Elementary hosted an AVID Showcase where teachers and administrators from as far away as Palm Beach and Jacksonville came to see firsthand the amazing things going on at AES. At Woodlawn Elementary, student leaders provided multiple opportunities for educators across the state to observe best practices in action. As you can see from just these few examples our students are busy every day acquiring not just strong academic skills but strong leadership and life skills.
Students were not the only ones busy across the district as 2019 began. Every five years each Florida school district must revise its District Strategic Plan. We have been hard at work on this process in teams comprised of school and district staff, board members, students, and representatives from other important sectors, such as community and government leaders and of course parents.
As we drafted new vision and mission statements multiple groups suggested various versions, however as a result of student input the final version was revised – the student input weighed heavily as this is the plan to support their education, and we felt it was vital to give these young leaders a voice. We will be presenting the new vision and mission in the coming weeks.
Our District Strategic Plan focuses on five major areas: Academic Achievement, Educating the Whole Child, Recruiting and Retaining Quality Staff, Improving Communication and Engagement, and Fiscal Responsibility. In upcoming updates we’ll share details about the specific goals and strategies for each area.
Goal Four of our plan focuses on Communication and Engagement. It is important that we as a district communicate effectively with families and other community stakeholders, so we will be continuing some practices as well as adding other mechanisms for communication.
We will continue to provide my superintendent’s update on our Facebook page each month to talk about various topics, and we will also continue to use social media to shine a spotlight on the accomplishments of students and staff, share general information, and communicate important information during critical situations.
One new way we will be sharing information with the community is this monthly Superintendent’s Corner. We know that the Highlands News-Sun has a wide and diverse readership and while some readers may not currently have a child in our schools, all community members certainly have a stake in the success of our students as they are the next generation of Highlands County.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of the School Board of Highlands County.
