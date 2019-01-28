It was stated prior to the event in Sebring the shooter dreamed he had killed everyone in a school classroom. If someone has that type of dream, they need professional mental help immediately. Disturbing dreams are warnings something is wrong.
If the shooter would have told his disturbing dreams to a mental health professional who could help him, it may have saved the lives of five people in Sebring.
The police in Indiana knew he had a problem but probably didn't recognize the seriousness of the problem or know how to refer him (perhaps against his will) to a professional mental health worker who may have helped him. Hindsight is always clearer than foresight.
If somehow the shooter had been helped by a professional mental health worker who was able to change the destructive orientation of his mind and perhaps also the shooter's desire to become famous like other mass killers, the professional mental health worker would have become the unknown hero who saved the lives of five people in Sebring, Florida. True justice could only be obtained if the shooter had killed no one.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring
