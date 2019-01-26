The last couple of years we have seen a rash of historical statues and monuments taken down, moved or destroyed. All of this promoted by students and liberal elites who have decided that our old history should be condemned and destroyed because it doesn’t suit their present attitudes towards our country.
Well, the University of Notre Dame has now decided to cover all the murals in that school that show Christopher Columbus in various stages of his historic journey to the Western Hemisphere. This covering of the murals was at the demands of Native American students along with staff and alumni. They claim Columbus brought all the reasons for the destruction of the Native Americans, along with exploitation, and corruption to their way of life. People simply re-write history as the mood takes them.
First of all, Columbus never touched America, granted he found the Western Hemisphere in his travels, but was never in or on the continent of North America. We have celebrated Columbus for years as the founder of our area of the world, but not the destroyer of our society.
This is just another example of how left-wing groups can change our history to reflect how they think history should be. This goes along with the way we move Confederate War symbols to change our history. We cannot change our past history, what happened, happened … live with it and move on.
Hal Graves
Sebring
