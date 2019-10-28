By CHRISTINE SEXTON
News Service of Florida
TALLAHASSEE — An algorithm that dictates assignment of many Medicaid patients to health plans could cause another high-stakes tussle among plans that have received an estimated $90 billion worth of contracts to manage care in Florida’s Medicaid program.
The state Agency for Health Care Administration submitted a report this month outlining options the Legislature could consider to make the process more “equitable” for health plans.
If approved by lawmakers, the proposals could help managed-care plans that entered Florida’s market as a result of a process that led to awarding Medicaid contracts last year.
The new entrants include Lighthouse Health Plan in the Panhandle; Vivida Health in Southwest Florida; and Miami Children’s Health Plan in Southeast Florida.
But the gains for those health plans — all of which are what are known as provider-sponsored networks — would come at the expense of more-established plans that have operated in Florida’s 11 Medicaid regions since the state first launched the managed-care program during former Gov. Rick Scott’s administration. Provider-sponsored networks generally are run by hospitals or doctors.
“We hope that the Florida Legislature will act on this report to ensure the long-term operational success of smaller health plans. Specifically, those that are owned by provider-sponsored organizations that already (are) linked to their communities. This would ultimately afford all Medicaid recipients more choice when it comes to selecting their health care provider,” Michael Minor, CEO of Miami Children’s Health Plan, said in a statement to The News Service of Florida.
An affiliate of Nicklaus Children’s Health System, Miami Children’s Health Plan has enrolled 3,134 Medicaid patients in Region 11, which is made up of Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. That is a less-than-robust enrollment that Minor attributes, in part, to an algorithm used to automatically assign patients to health plans.
Miami Children’s Health has enrolled 12,419 people in the Medicaid program’s Region 9 which is made up of Indian River, Martin, Monroe, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties.
Minor said changes are needed to ensure that there is a “equal and competitive playing field” for new health plans that were awarded five-year contracts in 2018. A top Medicaid official has said that the contracts statewide, in aggregate, could be worth up to $90 billion.
The 21-page Agency for Health Care Administration report outlined two options for legislators to consider: a round-robin automatic assignment process or a process that guarantees a minimum enrollment level for health plans.
Medicaid patients are given a choice of plans in which to enroll. Under the current system, people who don’t choose a plan are assigned to one based on an algorithm that factors in several items.
