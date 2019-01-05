AVON PARK – One of Gospel music’s most popular quartets, The Dixie Melody Boys, will be featured at Union Congregational Church, 106 N. Butler Ave. in Avon Park, on Thursday, Jan. 10. The quartet will share their unique, four-part harmony at 7 p.m.
Since organizing over five decades ago, The Dixie Melody Boys have enjoyed much success, including a Grammy nomination and numerous Fan Award nominations from The Singing News Magazine, Southern Gospel Music’s leading fan and trade publication. Hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, including recent releases such as “I’m Gonna Lift My Praise,” “I’ll Be Living That Way,” “I Won’t Compromise,” “Welcome Home,” “Antioch Church Choir” and “I’m One Of Them.”
The thrill and excitement of performing experienced by each group member night after night is most evident at each concert. Their goal of delivering a first-class performance filled with excitement, energy and lots of great traditional, Southern Gospel Music are traits that have been instilled in each member by group leader Ed O’Neal, a 50-year Gospel Music veteran, who was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2004. These characteristics, united with their desire to never compromise their responsibility to spread the Gospel through Southern Gospel Music in a professional manner have allowed The Dixie Melody Boys to firmly establish a place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music.
This exciting musical event featuring The Dixie Melody Boys promises to be enjoyable for the entire family. To obtain additional information, visit www.dixiemelodyboys.com. Make plans now to join The Dixie Melody Boys at the Union Congregational Church in Avon Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10.
