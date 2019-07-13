The Dixie Youth Softball State Tournament is taking place this weekend in Belleview.
Lake Placid and Sebring are representing Highlands County at the tournament.
Sebring has a team in the Angels Traditional division and Lake Placid has a team in the Belles and in the Ponytails X-play.
The Belles are ages 13 to 15. The Lake Placid Belles played in their first game Friday against Belleview.
Lake Placid narrowly defeated Belleview by a final score of 11-8. Lake Placid will play at 11:30 a.m. today.
In the Angels Traditional division, the young ladies are ages 9 and 10.
There are only three teams in the Angels Traditional.
Sebring played Blountstown on Friday and dominated defeating Blountstown by a score of 15-1.
Sebring will face Belleview today starting at 9:30 a.m.
Ponytails X-Play is the 11 and 12 year olds. Lake Placid did not have a game on Friday but will play the winner of the game between West Pasco and Port St. Joe. Lake Placid will play at 11:30 a.m. today.
The tournaments continue through the weekend.
