The Dixie Youth Softball State Tournament is in full swing in Belleview this weekend. Representing Highlands County in the Angels Traditional division is Sebring and Lake Placid is in the Belles and Ponytails X-Play divisions.
Sebring is off to a great start winning it’s first two games in the Angels Traditional (ages 9 and 10).
Sebring’s bats were hot on Saturday against Belleview when they jumped into the lead early by scoring four runs for a 4-0 lead.
Belleview cut the deficit in half in the second inning with a pair of runs. Sebring answered with a run in the second and third to make the score to 6-2. Taryn Smith and Kinley Johnson added to Sebring’s lead in the fifth inning, and Jennafer Hinefelt scored a run in the sixth to give Sebring an impressive 9-2 victory.
Sebring eased past Blountstown on Friday by jumping into the lead early with Skylar Hicks scoring on a bases-loaded walk and Wells drove in Kinley Johnson on an error by Blountstown’s shortstop in the first inning.
Emma Wells, Carlie Hollywood and M.Wells each crossed the plate in the third inning increasing Sebring’s lead to 5-1.
Sebring’s bats exploded in the fourth inning scoring 10 runs putting the mercy rule into effect with a final score of 15-1.
The Lake Placid Belles (ages 13 to 15) split their first two games. Lake Placid came up short Saturday against Hernando. Lake Placid was unable to get the bats going resulting in a 18-4 loss.
Caidence Lingenfelter and Jenna Gutierrez crossed home plate in the first inning and Hernando answered by plating five runners.
Hernando expanded its lead in the second to 15-2. Lake Placid’s Taylor Pollard and Madisyn Garduno each scored narrowing the deficit to 15-4. Hernando added three additional runs for an 18-4 win.
Lake Placid did well in their first game Friday when they rallied to defeat Belleview who took an early 5-0 lead.
Lake Placid narrowed the deficit in the third inning when Kaylee Mitchell, Neveah Bonecutter and Jazmine White scored to make it 5-3. Lake Placid took the lead in the fourth when Jenna Gutierrez, Mackenzee Rogers and Lily Canevari crossed the plate claiming a 6-5 lead.
Lake Placid added three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to defeat Belleview 11-8.
The Lake Placid Ponytails X-Play (ages 11 to 12) had a bye on Friday as West Pasco and Port St. Joe faced off where West Pasco came out with the win.
Lake Placid went head-to-head with West Pasco Saturday. Lake Placid’s Emily Tharp and Allie Oliveros scored early in the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Action picked back up in the fourth inning when Kayla Oliveros crossed the plate extending Lake Placid’s lead.
West Pasco answered with a run bring the score to 3-1. Tharp stole second and third and was brought home by Natalie Velozo for an RBI giving Lake Placid a 4-1 victory.
Sebring gets a bye today and will advance to the championship game on Monday.
Belleview and Blountstown will battle today for the final spot in the championship game.
The Lake Placid Belles were eliminated Saturday night after a 10-5 loss to Belleview.
The Lake Placid Ponytails X-Play went up against Paxton Saturday night. Results were unavailable at press time.
