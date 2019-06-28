The Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournaments start this weekend. Teams from Sebring and Avon Park will be participating in tournaments across Florida.
Dixie Baseball is broken down into five divisions Dixie Boys (ages 13-14), “O”zone (12-11), AAA (9-10), Machine Pitch (7-8) and T-Ball (6 and under).
Sebring will be the host of the T-Ball and Machine Pitch State Tournaments at Max Long Complex. The action starts Saturday and will go through Tuesday.
The festivities begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday with Avon Park facing West Volusia American on Jaycees Field in the T-Ball Pool 1 of the State Tournament.
Sebring will play North Lakeland at 9 a.m. on the Buzz Field in T-Ball Pool 2.
In the Machine Pitch Division 1 Sebring will play North Lakeland starting at 1 p.m. on the Rotary Field.
Avon Park takes on West Volusia in Machine Pitch Division 2 starting at 9 a.m.
The Dixie Boys will travel to Spring Hill for their State Tournament this weekend. Avon Park will hit the field first when they play against Brooksville starting at 5 p.m. Sebring will take on Okeechobee beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Beginning Saturday July 6, “O”zone and AAA teams will hit the field in Bristol for the State Tournament.
In “O”zone, Sebring will play Spring Hill American starting at 9 a.m.
In AAA Division 1, Sebring will go head-to-head with Marianna at 12 p.m.
Avon Park faces Franklin County starting at 9 a.m. in AAA Division 2.
For complete coverage and photos from the action, be sure to read the Highlands News-Sun.
These tournaments are a boon for the Sebring economy since teams come from all over the state and stay in local motels for several days. They also eat in the local restaurants and spend money in stores.
The fields at Max Long Complex are some of the best manicured in the Sunshine State. The tournaments are a success because of the many volunteers, coaches, players, and families.
Join the fun at Max Long Field this weekend and support your local teams. For a small admission fee there is fun for the entire family.
