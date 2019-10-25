By The Associated Press
BOYNTON BEACH — When police Sgt. Dave Stull took a DNA test to learn more about his biological parents, he wasn’t expecting much. He was tired of leaving the family history sections blank on medical forms, but he had no aching void to fill. He’d had a good childhood, with adoptive parents who doted on him.
But after losing his mother to Alzheimer’s 20 years ago and watching his adoptive father die of heart disease just last year, he felt less guilty about tracing his biological roots.
The possibility of brothers or sisters didn’t cross his mind. But when he opened the link on the 23andMe website, the name topping the list of 1,200-plus potential relatives was that of a half brother, along with his photo.
Eric Reynolds had the same chin, different color eyes.
“He’s wearing a police jacket, and it says Florida,” Stull said.
Stull said his adoption records from decades ago were sealed, and he never spent much time thinking about it. He’s had a full life: Married for 20 years, he helped raise two children, and he currently runs a tactical unit at an Orlando area courthouse. With no kids left in the house, he is now father to two German Shepherds.
Eric Reynolds had a busy life as an evidence expert with Boynton Beach Police and is now occupied at home with his 3- and 7-year-old boys, who are home-schooled. He retired this month and wants to take his family across the country in an RV.
Reynolds’ mother had been an officer with Miami-Dade Police in the 1980s and he followed in her footsteps.
Reynolds was having breakfast with his police partner when he first found out about the sibling from Florida.
“Good morning, my name is David Stull. We are half-brothers,” the email read. “I don’t know the validity of this but apparently we both live in Florida and we’re both cops.”
Reynolds’ first thought was, “I’m being scammed,” but he ended up texting back.
“I’m 49 I’ve got two boys and I live in Boynton,” he wrote.
“I’m 50. That makes me the big brother. LOL,” Stull texted back.
They met for the first time at Stull’s house near Orlando, talking late into the night. But it wasn’t enough. They had a brother-bonding RV weekend, just the two of them, to talk about “the good stuff,” Reynolds said.
“We’ve got 50 years to make up for,” Stull said.
