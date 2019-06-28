First of all, I like to say, truth hurts. I am 62 now and have seen our educational system fail miserably and even most of our teachers. Too bad! Truth hurts!
I have seen teachers work as waitresses for a second job who could not make change. Even high school graduates.
I have recently moved from Orange County to Highlands County to get away from high property taxes due to a crying school board and teachers constantly crying for more money. They control the people of Orange County, not visa versa, here.
About a year ago, the Orlando Sentinel came out with an article ranking our students’ knowledge and schools with 49 different nations. Our students and schools ranked 26th out of 50 nations with, get this, Cuba one ahead of us. One of the poorest nations in the world but with better students than ours.
More money does not solve the problem.
An article written by a person in the Highlands News-Sun, June 3, 2019, rebuts an article in the paper a week earlier stating that, “it is a painful reminder that all legal citizens have a right to vote, irrespective of how woefully misinformed or uneducated they may be. God help us all.” This person compared the Berlin wall with what Trump is doing by trying to build a southern wall and the person rebutting it stated that there is a huge difference and spelled it out. By doing so, they showed how uneducated the person was by stating that Trump was acting like a dictator.
This is what our educational system today is all about. Our kids today do not know how to count or read and know nothing about world and U.S. history or even know why this country is the greatest.
My take on how to fix this awful problem: One, bring discipline back to the class room. Teachers and principals should have the power to discipline a student, even spank a student. If the parents don’t like it, expel the student. Two, all students must wear uniforms where students can not compare what they are wearing with others bringing their focus where it belongs — learning! Three, no student should be allowed to bring a football or basketball to school, just books, pencils and notebooks. Four, no cell phones allowed on school grounds. I didn’t have a cell phone when I went to school and did fine. Five, back to basics, reading, math and history. You can throw money management in also. We are the most indebted nation in the world. Nine out of 10 people have some sort of debt. Six, no student should be able to drive a motorcycle or car to school; it removes their focus. They can walk, ride a bike, take a school bus or have their parents drop them off. I walked three miles to school and walked back home three miles after school.
What a concept, which brings me to school buses and a huge waste of money. Kids do not need to be dropped off at their front door of their homes. That is extra wear and tear on a bus and a huge waste of diesel fuel. Kids can walk a bit. They need to be less dependent on others and fend for themselves. At the age of 5, I started surfing and was riding waves 10 feet plus by the age of 6. I walked to the beach carrying my surf board five miles and walked back home, five miles. My parents allowed me to decide and either fall or rise on my decisions. This is how you grow up.
Seven, schools are not babysitting centers, they are learning centers. They do not cater to parents, but a child’s learning. If a school needs to change their times, then do it for the betterment of the kids’ learning, not a parent’s work schedule.
Eight, and dealing with teachers, when I went to school, teachers were smart and motivated to teach. They did not constantly cry for money; they produced results. Most of my teachers were over 55 and very strict for the exception of my sixth-grade teacher who was strict but in her mid-30’s. My point here, all my teachers were strict and had a passion that no child was going to fail their class. Today, kids do not fail but are pushed into society to fail as I see all around me daily.
Lastly, those poor bus drivers that put up with crap daily for a measly $10 an hour. That is why, throughout the state of Florida, there is a shortage of bus drivers. Nobody wants it. My school bus driver whacked me a couple times and I got the point. It’s called discipline.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
