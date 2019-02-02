From the time we’re children, we test.
Children are born testers – it’s how they figure out the world around them. When a toddler picks up a glass figurine and throws it, it’s likely he’s conducting tests – how far it goes, the sound it makes when it shatters, and his mom’s hold on her temper.
Children test their limits. They want to know how far they can go before a parent will step in and say “no.” Some apparently carry this trait into adulthood, and see how close they can come to breaking the law before they get into trouble. This is not being mature.
But let’s admit it: as adults, we test. Have you ever seen a sign that said “Wet Paint” and had the urge to touch it to see if it’s true? If so, raise your hand (and those of you who went ahead and touched it can go wash your hands now).
Some things do not need to be tested, because they are well established. Gravity is not something one should test now and again to see if it still works. I can assure you it does. I don’t need to taste salt and vinegar potato chips, because I’ve already conducted that experiment and know I loathe them.
Even the Bible talks about testing, adding a big no-no. When Jesus was tempted (some would even say tested) in the wilderness by Satan, he quotes a verse from the Old Testament to parry one of Satan’s attempts: “Jesus answered him.” It is also written: “Do not put the Lord your God to the test.” (Matthew 4:7, NIV)
Fairly straightforward, right? But we know people who constantly test God with their lives by seeing how close they can get to sin. It’s like seeing how close you can stand to a fire without getting burned – sooner or later, you’re going to take one step too many and get singed.
But, some people find unique ways to test God. Just ask Alec Ndiwane, a Christian “prophet” who was with a group of people at South Africa’s Kruger National Park.
According to an article at www.dailymail.co.uk, Mr. Ndiwane apparently was trying to demonstrate to his fellow church members that God would protect him. He allegedly fell into a trance and began to babble, or as the article put it, “speak in tongues.” After that he apparently charged a pride of lions feeding on an impala.
The lions did what you would expect them to do – they defended their kill. When Mr. Ndiwane realized that God wasn’t going to step in he made a run for it, but before he could get back to the car a lion got hold of his rear end.
The article states that a game ranger fired shots to scare off the pride, though the park claims they never heard about the incident. Mr. Ndiwane was rushed to a hospital, where his wounds were stitched up.
According to the article, he said, “I do not know what came over me. I thought the Lord wanted to use me to show his power over animals. Is it not we were given dominion over all creatures of the earth.”
I’m not sure what came over him either. Surely a true prophet would know better than to test God, right? He’s lucky he didn’t become cat food.
I could go on, but right now I’m testing how close I can get to deadline and get this column to the paper. Wish me luck.
