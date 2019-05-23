If you read newspapers, watch news shows or listen to the radio, all you read or hear is discord from every corner. Everybody is against something or someone.

I believe that our country is under severe stress. There is not one person who has come forth with any sane answer. Did anyone think that the answer might be very simple? How about, "Do the right thing." Simple, uncomplicated and reasonable.

President George Washington said it best in his "Rules of Civility and Decent Behavior " and I quote, "Labour to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called conscience."

Judith Eckstein

Sebring

