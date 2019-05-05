Stop me if you’ve heard this one.
A priest, a rabbi and a minister walk into a polling place — and a comedian gets elected president!
As followers of international politics know, sitcom star Volodymyr Zelensky — a man with no experience in the military or government — won a landslide victory over Ukraine’s incumbent president (a politician with no apparent experience busting ghosts, crashing weddings or serving as a grizzled, by-the-book mentor to a free-spirited young partner).
Can you imagine what the past, present and future of our society would be like if more TV goofballs, movie misfits and stand-up comics ran for public office at the local, state and national level?
Combining comedy cliches, pop culture catch-phrases and insulated Hollywood culture, here are the sort of developments I suspect we would have seen:
- Goodbye, governors cutting the ribbon to inaugurate a massive project. Hello, governors smashing watermelons to inaugurate a massive project!
- “C’mon, numbskulls! Hoist me up so I can give those Mount Rushmore guys an eye poke!”
- Three words for improving relations with the United Nations? Instead of “Let’s work together,” how about “Well, excuuuuuuuse me”?
- “The Brits pay hockey pucks like you and your family to hang around Buckingham Palace? What, did London Bridge fall down and give the voters permanent concussions?”
- “I’m overweight and balding. I’m a bum around the house. I’m incompetent as the town dog catcher. So, where’s my hot wife?”
- “My solution for the Palestinian issue? We’re a-movin’ on up, to the West Bank...”
- “I’m pleased to say the warden has Old Sparky fully functional again. Now, who’s on first?”
- “But the committee chairman promised me it would be ‘a very special filibuster’!”
- “Quick! I can’t let my ex see me still without allies! Sign the back of this Whole Foods circular and pretend it’s a bilateral trade agreement!”
- From the man who brought you “Eat It” and “Amish Paradise,” it’s “The Cattle Hymn of the Republic.” (“Mine eyes have felt the stinging from the methane of the cows...”)
- “No, no — it’s not the town’s pension fund that is coming completely unraveled. It’s the World’s Largest Ball of String! How I love the hijinks that ensue when someone hears half a conversation! Ooo ... Clyde the street cleaner jumped to his death from how many stories up?”
- “What do you mean stunt doubles get overtime for facing subpoenas?”
Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at tyreetyrades@aol.com and visits to his Facebook fan page “Tyree’s Tyrades.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.