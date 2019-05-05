Stop me if you’ve heard this one.

A priest, a rabbi and a minister walk into a polling place — and a comedian gets elected president!

As followers of international politics know, sitcom star Volodymyr Zelensky — a man with no experience in the military or government — won a landslide victory over Ukraine’s incumbent president (a politician with no apparent experience busting ghosts, crashing weddings or serving as a grizzled, by-the-book mentor to a free-spirited young partner).

Can you imagine what the past, present and future of our society would be like if more TV goofballs, movie misfits and stand-up comics ran for public office at the local, state and national level?

Combining comedy cliches, pop culture catch-phrases and insulated Hollywood culture, here are the sort of developments I suspect we would have seen:

  • Goodbye, governors cutting the ribbon to inaugurate a massive project. Hello, governors smashing watermelons to inaugurate a massive project!
  • “C’mon, numbskulls! Hoist me up so I can give those Mount Rushmore guys an eye poke!”
  • Three words for improving relations with the United Nations? Instead of “Let’s work together,” how about “Well, excuuuuuuuse me”?
  • “The Brits pay hockey pucks like you and your family to hang around Buckingham Palace? What, did London Bridge fall down and give the voters permanent concussions?”
  • “I’m overweight and balding. I’m a bum around the house. I’m incompetent as the town dog catcher. So, where’s my hot wife?”
  • “My solution for the Palestinian issue? We’re a-movin’ on up, to the West Bank...”
  • “I’m pleased to say the warden has Old Sparky fully functional again. Now, who’s on first?”
  • “But the committee chairman promised me it would be ‘a very special filibuster’!”
  • “Quick! I can’t let my ex see me still without allies! Sign the back of this Whole Foods circular and pretend it’s a bilateral trade agreement!”
  • From the man who brought you “Eat It” and “Amish Paradise,” it’s “The Cattle Hymn of the Republic.” (“Mine eyes have felt the stinging from the methane of the cows...”)
  • “No, no — it’s not the town’s pension fund that is coming completely unraveled. It’s the World’s Largest Ball of String! How I love the hijinks that ensue when someone hears half a conversation! Ooo ... Clyde the street cleaner jumped to his death from how many stories up?”
  • “What do you mean stunt doubles get overtime for facing subpoenas?”

Danny Tyree welcomes email responses at tyreetyrades@aol.com and visits to his Facebook fan page “Tyree’s Tyrades.”

