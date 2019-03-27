Recently, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made the following statement: “I myself have always been for lowering the voting age to 16. I think it’s really important to capture kids when they’re in high school when they’re interested in all of this when they’re learning about the government to be able to vote.” Is it just me, or does her use of “capture” seem suspect?
You mean to tell me we are going to require a person be 18 to enter the armed forces, 21 to legally drink a beer or purchase a handgun, but we will flip the keys to the country to the 16- and 17-year-olds? Is this really the best they can come up with? These are decisions being made by people who allege to have the best interest of the country. However, first they wipe their feet on the Constitution in an attempt to allow illegal immigrants to vote. That hasn’t turned out well. Next! They will appeal to the 16- and 17-year-olds who are leaching onto the new socialist ideas of representatives like Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders. Once again, thumbing their noses at the Constitution. The fall of this nation is upon us folks. Who is going to stop it?
Now don’t get me wrong, there are a few 16-year-old Alex Keaton’s out there who could actually tell you who Nancy Pelosi is. Unfortunately, it has been proven time and again most 16-year-olds know more about Beiber, the Kardashians, and who Taylor Swift is dating now than anyone in politics. I actually conducted my own survey while attending the last Highlands County Fair. There was a banner with President Trump and Vice President Pence at the Republican booth display. Every teen who came to the booth, I would ask who the man standing next to President Trump was, his name and what he did. One young man out of 15 teens I had the chance to speak with had part of the information correct. As I sounded out “Ma-ma-mi-MIK,” he states ‘Mike!’ Yeah he got the first name correct. Now for the last name. Once again I began sounding it out “Pe-pe-pe-pennnnncccee.” In an almost proud declaration, he says “Penson, Mike Penson!” A bit frustrated, I could only say “Close enough.”
Lowering the voting age to 16 is just another offbeat, far-out, quirky, zany, eccentric ploy to grab votes where they were unavailable before. What’s next, when they can’t win elections they knock it down to elementary-aged children? Let’s take a poll during recess to see just what little Tommy thinks of the latest legislative proposal.
I say let teens be teens. Let them gain some life experiences before we ask them to vote on national issues. They are still children for goodness sake. I know that hurt a few feelings, but it is true. At 16 we were more interested in getting our driver license, going to the prom, Friday night football games, and a number of other things rather than politics. Granted, we were learning about the process in school, but that is it, we were still learning. We didn’t know enough about politics to make an educated decision on which candidate was the right one to vote for, what they stood for, and how they were going to change the world for the better.
Lowering voting age by two years is a horrible idea. This is an attempt to use teens as a broader step in a political agenda. It has nothing to do with exploring and expanding the minds of youth as it does exploiting them. It will come down to who can brainwash them with the best array of flimflam poppycock to gain their vote.
The 26th Amendment gave citizens of the United States, who are 18 and older the right to vote, again U.S. citizens 18 and older — not citizens here illegally or 16-year-olds. This was at the request of President Eisenhower during his 1954 State of the Union Address. He believed if young adults could be drafted to go to war, they should have a voice in the decision to do so. That makes a lot more sense than the most recent willy-nilly, no real reason, we need the votes, kind of mind grab. Mark my words, this will not be the last, most outlandish thing to come our way. But this is just my opinion.
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .
So a rural police chief is now on his high horse as some sort of political authority. You have fed in to the propaganda machine of Faux Gnus and babbling nonsense of a so called 'president'. A perfect fit for those looking for a boogeyman on which to unload all of their insecurities and fears. You have a right to your opinion. But you don't have a right to your own facts.
Heard On The Street: Democrats want to allow dogs to be able to vote-
one bark for the GOP candidate,two barks for a third party candidate,and a
growl for the Democrat standard bearer.
