Itchy ears are something that everyone seems to get sooner or later. Sometimes the ears itch after taking a shower or swimming. Maybe they itch after taking out your hearing aid. Itchy ears are can be a result of an allergy or a sunburn after being on the golf course all day. Many things cause itchy ears.
Sometimes an itchy ear can be from a fungus or an infection. Make sure when working out in the yard to wash your hands and dry them when you are done. Keeping your hands away from your face helps also to prevent infection from occurring. Itchy ears can lead to a breakdown of the skin if scratching too much and thus, cause inflammation also.
The reason the ear itches is because there are special nerve fibers known as C fibers that send the itch down the ear canal on the floor or bottom of the canal and towards the posterior wall. This is where some contact takes place with the vagus nerve. Now the “itch” has moved to the roof and anterior wall of the ear canal. It continues to weave itself throughout the ear canal until it stimulates the facial nerves.
Actually, to get to this point most “itches” follow the same route. To get to the facial nerve they will stimulate the auriculotemporal nerve, the primary nerve that contributes stimulation over the temple. The largest of all cranial nerves it the trigeminal nerve. It is the fifth cranial nerve and it supplies feeling in the face and provides motor functions. As the sensations progress through the C fibers and into the auricle we now can scratch the itch. The auricle is the external part of your ear. The part on the outside of your head.
There are four types of itch: 1. Psychogenic itch: This is actually initiated in the brain and is due to a mental condition. 2. Neurogenic itch: This also comes from the brain or spinal cord without nerve damage. 3. Neuropathic itch: This develops in the central nervous system without cutaneous inflammation. 4. Pruritoceptive itch: This comes from the skin itself. It is the result of inflammation or infection or even growth.
The ear canal or the outside ear itself itches and becomes inflamed. The inflammation may be internal or external. Usually the itch is external, perhaps a dermatitis. It could be caused by a skin bump from a bite or a skin cancer popping up. It could just be from a lotion or hair product. Sometimes materials used in hearing instruments might cause an irritant. Usually a little bit (just enough to make a thin coat) of Hydrocortisone 1% ointment around the ear mold or instrument for about a week will solve the problem. If it does not, then a different material needs to be used and there are many materials to choose from. Wearing hearing instruments can induce itching if moisture is trapped in the ear canal. Make sure and dry your ear canal with your towel after showering. If you are prone to ear infections or itchy ears then even using a hair dryer on a low power can help dry the ear canal and prevent problems.
Often if a patient has psoriasis on other parts of the body they may have some in the ear canal. If you have an itchy ear due to a skin irritation and you are certain there is no ear infection and no holes in your eardrums (some people just have irritated ears due to always having something in the ear), you can neutralize your ear with a diluted vinegar rinse. Your pH in the ear canal is too high. It is recommended 10:1 sterile water to white vinegar mixture, or alcohol/vinegar mixture (this would be 70% alcohol). Use either; flush three times a day for 10 days. It is recommended that you have your hearing health care provider look in your ears to confirm this is something you are safe to perform yourself. After 10 days, then use Hydrocortisone ointment three times a day for one to two weeks. Use your finger to apply the ointment, not swabs. Or if you wear hearing instruments, then put a thin coat of the cortisone ointment on when you insert them into your ears. Again, follow up should be made with your hearing health care provider to make sure the ear is healing.
If you have allergies and this is why your ear is itching like crazy then taking either a prescriptive or over-the-counter antihistamine may give you relief. You can also use a drop of mineral oil one night per week in each ear canal at bedtime. Applying the 1% Hydrocortisone as needed can help. If there is no relief then referral to a dermatologist or ENT may be necessary. Communication with your hearing health care provider is a must. They should inspect your ear canal and eardrum to ensure that it is visible and determine the source of the itch. This consult will provide the next step in determining what is the best way to eliminate your itch. Again, if you are not 100% sure that you have no holes in your eardrum, do not flush your ear canal. (If you have holes in your eardrum and flush water into it then the water can enter your middle ear cavity and cause you much distress, discomfort and infection). If you have concerns, reach out to your hearing health care professional for some help.
To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.