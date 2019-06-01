Martindale Hubble is a compnay that puts out a book that lists all attorneys in America. They have been around for many, many years. Not only do they list attorneys, they also rate them. A = Superior, B = Very Good, C = Good and a V after the letter says they are honest.
To establish these ratings, MH sends questionnaires to attorneys who work with, around and/or against the particular attorney. If an attorney doesn't have a "V" then you know his colleagues don't trust him so you shouldn't either.
The process of C to A comes with experience and age. Young attorneys will start out with C's and if really good will progress to B and A over time. A younger attorney with a CV rating is not a concern, but if older, then the better attorneys will be AV or BV. An 0older attorney with a BV rating is not a concern because it is difficult to get an AV. Popularity, politics and effort enter the process of going from BV to AV.
It's fine to ask your attorney his rating. He will be proud to tell you. If not, move on.
A rating system would be good for doctors. At least good for the patients.
A, B and C is probably not realistic, but a C rating for Competent would be very helpful. The current system of rating them is finding out how many, if any, malpractice suits have been filed against them. That is filed cases and not settled because doctors and hospitals require settlements to be confidential or they will not pay.
Doctors are a little different that attorneys because there is not as much interaction between them, but doctors know who not to send their family members and friends to for treatment.
So, the absense of the C rating for a doctor would share the same information that the absence of a V tells us about attorneys.
Locally we probably don't have any incompetent doctors, but like Martindale-Hubble for attorneys, this should be a nationwide system.
Matt Mays
Sebring
