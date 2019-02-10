SEBRING — Although doctors, dentists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants were required to take a two-hour continuing education on opioids, about 25 percent skipped the course.
The course is mandatory to renew their licenses even if they do not prescribe opioids for pain management. The course is part of a mandatory set of coursework that includes HIV, domestic violence, medical error prevention and now opioid training.
With such a large percentage of medical professionals not being compliant with the new regulation, legislators are considering ways to help professionals meet the requirement.
“Since there are such a large number [who have not complied with the training requirement], we won’t make all of them lose their licenses,” Representative Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park, said. “We will do something to help them come into compliance.”
What exactly does the legislature plan to do? “That is being negotiated,” Pigman said. He did say that one option would be to “try to encourage more education providers to come into the market place [to provide the opioid course]. Online learning seems to work best.”
Pigman said that in the past the Florida Medical Association and the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association were the only providers for the mandated continuing education courses. These organizations benefited financially from the mandatory courses, he said. It’s a fact that calling the organization out on it opened up the opportunity for other organizations to provide the training, Pigman said. He hopes that even more providers will be able to provide coursework in the future.
“Legislators in their infinite wisdom tell physicians to take this course and that course,” Pigman said. “All mandatory CMEs are politically driven. It implies that this subject is more important than another.” Despite Pigman’s objection to requiring doctors and other medical personnel to take specific coursework, he complied with the opioid training.
Pigman, an emergency room physician, has taken his two hours of opioid training from the Florida Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “It was tailored to my clinical practice. It was a good two hours. It was beneficial.”
Why would legislators even consider a mandatory opioid training class? “In 2016, there were 2,798 opioid-related overdose deaths in Florida—a rate of 14.4 deaths per 100,000 persons—compared to the national rate of 13.3 deaths per 100,000 persons,” the National Institute on Drug Abuse stated.
Despite being forced to take an opioid training class, some doctors are reluctant to prescribe opioids for chronic pain, and they can choose not to do it based on the current statute, Pigman said. “It’s a hard patient population to help,” he said. However, when patients are helped, it can be very rewarding, he said.
Patients often want long-acting morphine and not alternative therapies, and this leads some physicians to wonder if prescribing opioids is morally good in certain situations, Pigman said. The Florida statute gave doctors a way out if they were uncomfortable prescribing opioids. They can choose not to be certified in chronic non-malignant pain management. However, they are still required to take the opioid training course.
