After World War II, I believe that we finally found our destiny. Pearl Harbor was attacked, but the mainland of this country never heard a shot.
After the war, we were in a better position than any other country. All our factories were working and, with a special thanks to the ladies, we had the skills and population to continue to trade with the rest of the world.
The problem was that most of Europe was devastated.
George C. Marshall, secretary of state, crafted a plan that came to be known as the Marshall Plan. The Plan was to help rebuild western Europe, which included, in part, Denmark, France, West Germany, Great Britain and Italy. They could rebuild their country so that factories would manufacture and farmers could plow their land so that the products produced could be sold to the rest of the world, which included the United States.
We could produce, but who would buy?
By helping Europe rebuild their countries, we would also benefit by trade. This seemed to be our destiny.
We have helped many countries over the past 75 years. I believe overall, we have all benefited.
Donald Trump does not understand this. He has no concept of history or civics and if the sentence doesn’t have the word tremendous or incredible in it, then forget it. The Trump organization doesn’t have a board of directors. Whatever he said was done. That’s how he thought he could govern this country and he sure has tried. He wants to be emperor.
We have a Constitution with checks and balances for just such a person as Donald Trump. The three branches of government all get into the act. This is our balance.
During the War of 1812, the British burned the White House to the ground. James Madison, a very great man, said that it would be rebuilt exactly as it was so that the entire world would see that the “Great Experiment” was still working.
Is it still working today?
The president of this great country is an incurable narcissist and a liar. I have not mentioned all his other past baggage, which we are all aware of. He does not know or understand our history and doesn’t seem to care.
In closing, let me ask you, knowing all of this, would you let your daughter date such a man? Exactly. What is he doing in the White House?
Judith Eckstein is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
And America today has no idea of what was done to win WW2. Yes, most of the world during that world war had lost resources trying to play politics trying to make dictators act normal. They found out that dictators do not play nice and only keep war-mongering with life of the oppressed. …… When the world needed support for freedom they came to America. We had resources and citizens that knew the value of freedom in human life. We joined the war with finances and the life dedicated to freedom they needed. …….. Freedom is still valued with a high price but we think someone else will pay the price. That will not happen. …… So many people around the world being oppressed, just as in the beginning of WW2. All a World War needs this time, as in times past, is someone to organize against the oppression. Maybe those that think they can get something for nothing will see how they will lose what they have and decide to keep their rights. Till then all we have is not only other countries to fight but oppression inside our own borders. When we find where our borders really are.
He's in the WH because the ignorance of the electorate put him there. He is a contemptable old man unworthy of the office and an embarrassment to everything that made the country great. The best impeachment is that of the people and it's called 'Election Day'.
Your declaration of contempt for the electorate makes you a enemy of America since you disregard their authority. You not only show your contempt for the electorate but for The Constitution that put that "contemptable old man" in that office. That has you openly declaring your disloyalty for America and the country you live in. What "made the country great" is not what you support. Even an election day that votes for oppression is no better than the impeachment we see degrading our government. Legal oppression is still oppression. …... Ignorance of the electorate can put any "old man", or "old woman", in office. What makes one better then the other? Time to think without the hate might help see the difference.
