After World War II, I believe that we finally found our destiny. Pearl Harbor was attacked, but the mainland of this country never heard a shot.

After the war, we were in a better position than any other country. All our factories were working and, with a special thanks to the ladies, we had the skills and population to continue to trade with the rest of the world.

The problem was that most of Europe was devastated.

George C. Marshall, secretary of state, crafted a plan that came to be known as the Marshall Plan. The Plan was to help rebuild western Europe, which included, in part, Denmark, France, West Germany, Great Britain and Italy. They could rebuild their country so that factories would manufacture and farmers could plow their land so that the products produced could be sold to the rest of the world, which included the United States.

We could produce, but who would buy?

By helping Europe rebuild their countries, we would also benefit by trade. This seemed to be our destiny.

We have helped many countries over the past 75 years. I believe overall, we have all benefited.

Donald Trump does not understand this. He has no concept of history or civics and if the sentence doesn’t have the word tremendous or incredible in it, then forget it. The Trump organization doesn’t have a board of directors. Whatever he said was done. That’s how he thought he could govern this country and he sure has tried. He wants to be emperor.

We have a Constitution with checks and balances for just such a person as Donald Trump. The three branches of government all get into the act. This is our balance.

During the War of 1812, the British burned the White House to the ground. James Madison, a very great man, said that it would be rebuilt exactly as it was so that the entire world would see that the “Great Experiment” was still working.

Is it still working today?

The president of this great country is an incurable narcissist and a liar. I have not mentioned all his other past baggage, which we are all aware of. He does not know or understand our history and doesn’t seem to care.

In closing, let me ask you, knowing all of this, would you let your daughter date such a man? Exactly. What is he doing in the White House?

Judith Eckstein is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.

