What is the purpose of using accessories with your hearing instruments? The purpose is actually pretty simple and straightforward.
Hearing instrument accessories improve speech understanding ... for everyone that uses them. Really.
Sound or speech must travel from its point of origin to the hearing aid. As the sound travels, it will soften. The high-pitched sounds provide us with most of our speech understanding. The high frequencies primarily provide the consonants that in turn give us about 80 percent of speech understanding. The high frequencies are also the “weak” or soft signal. The low frequencies, or “bass,” provide volume and vowels that are strong. The low pitch sounds also therefore travel further than the speech frequencies.
To grasp this, think about a time that you were outside and someone was talking to you ... maybe they were in the car (which was running) with the window down. You are 6 feet from the car and they ask you a question. Huh? You can hear the car running but the speech is too soft. Two things are disrupting your ability to understand the person. 1. Because of distance, the speech signal is just too soft. 2. The noise the car engine is emitting is louder than the speech and drowns it out. So, logically, you move forward, you thus increase the intensity in which the speech arrives at your ear. This increase helps to battle the background noise of the car.
Back to the hearing aid accessories. The accessory that is available (with most companies) is a “remote microphone.” There are several types of these. The main concept is that we pair them up to your hearing aid so that they talk to one another. The microphone will pick up speech from a distance and send it “magically” and directly across the room to the hearing aid. These devices have special directional microphones to help combat noise and hone in on the speech.
The direct Bluetooth or wireless connection to the hearing aid means that the speech signal will stay at the same intensity or volume when it arrives at the hearing aid ... even though the person speaking is 25 feet away. The best speech understanding with everyone (even normal hearing) is being within 6 feet. Wow, so unless you are sitting at the dining room table or next to someone on the couch, you are more than 6 feet. The worse your hearing, the closer you need to be to understand speech. Unfortunately, you can not always be close. The remote microphone eliminates the distance between the speaker and the hearing aid.
Today, I had a patient with a very profound loss. This is a person who can barely hear a sound if their hearing aid is not in. Even while wearing the hearing aid, if his wife is more than 2-3 feet from him he simply can not understand. (He just does not have much hearing nerves left to work with). This morning we paired a remote microphone with his hearing aid for him to try. His wife walked down the hall about 20 feet with her back to him and he could understand every word. She clips this little device to her shirt and he can now understand her clearly and comfortably whether she is 2 feet away or 20 feet. The reason is because when she speaks, her voice is picked up by the remote microphone and wirelessly put in the hearing aid. There is no loss of high frequency energy because the sound does not travel through the air. Thus, the speech signal stays strong and clear.
The best part is that it is simple to use. Slide the switch on and clip it on, or set it on the counter or table. Another bonus: It’s rechargeable. That’s it. Easy to help you improve your speech understanding. Hearing aids are “aids,” sometimes even “aides” need assistants and that is exactly what accessories are “assistants to your hearing instruments.” Pretty awesome. Ask your Hearing Health Care Provider what type of accessories are available to make your listening more enjoyable. #To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Sebring, Florida. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
