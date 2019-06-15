Being able to speak French and having some knowledge of France’s history does not make you French. Same goes for being able to quote the Bible. Even the devil can quote scripture.
Often we find folk living a facade. They claim high morals and strong Christian values, only later to find out they are not matching their walk to their talk. And guess what, we all fall short sometimes. We are human, designed to fail because we are constantly at war with our flesh. It is OK to stumble sometimes. It is when we put on a coat of superiority that makes it worse. The difference between the two is where responsibility of actions comes in to play.
Those who sit on a high horse of religious uppityness tend to place blame on others; it is someone else’s fault they sinned or made a bad choice. Those who realize sin is a daily occurrence and take responsibility for their own actions tend to repent and ask for forgiveness of the sins they committed. It comes down to responsibility of actions.
Responsibility of actions is the bridge that marries the walk and talk of a true leader, both in life and our spiritual walk. With responsibility of actions comes taking credit. Often times we are quick to take credit when things are going good. But how much blame are you willing to take when things don’t seem to good? If you are willing to take credit for the good times, you have to take blame as well. It is a teeter-totter of life. We seek the ability to balance both; matching your walk with your talk.
Don’t get wrapped up in the idea of walking a walk and talking a talk means someone lives a 100% righteous life. I am here to tell you that is impossible. No one, not one single living soul on earth, has ever been flawless, with the exception of Jesus Christ himself. Rather, walking and talking the part means we are willing to try our very best to tip the scales of spiritual warfare to the righteous, yet prepared to take responsibility for our sins and ask for mercy.
So when you take an inventory of your own character, don’t be afraid to give a fair assessment of your walk and talk and see if it matches the person you want to be, not just the person you want others to see.
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .
