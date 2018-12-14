It was in the 1950’s near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and the November fall night was dark, rainy and cold. Ted and Pauline pulled into a gas station to quickly gas up before the temperatures dropped to the low 20’s. Once Ted started to get back into the car and before he had time to close the door, a little brown and white fluffy ball jumped in behind him.
At first, he and Pauline were not sure what the animal was; but after getting a closer look, they realized the furry ball was a little puppy. The puppy was alone and apparently lost and left out in the cold to survive on his own. Trying to find a warm dry area, he had been hiding under cars and trucks and had grease covering most of his little fuzzy body. Ted and Pauline were not really looking for a dog, but what could they do? They weren’t about to let the puppy return to the freezing night air, so they did the only thing they could; they wrapped the puppy into a small white blanket and drove away.
They took their cute, little, furry friend home and said he was an early gift from Santa Claus and named him Lassie. They made the long-term commitment to keep the new puppy and make him part of their family, which he was for the next 18 years.
The holidays are a great time to adopt a dog if everyone in the family is on board with taking care of a new 4-legged furry family member. Unfortunately, some people get caught up with the excitement of giving a puppy as a gift and don’t really think about caring for the animal long term. The puppy will grow into an adult dog and need food, vaccines, exercise, love and affection along the way. Puppies are known for developing bad habits and if not corrected properly through training and socialization, many people make the decision of taking the puppy to a shelter. Patience, understanding and discipline are always needed when raising a puppy.
Ted and Pauline’s Lassie must have known which car to jump into that cold, damp night in Pennsylvania because he landed himself a wonderful loving home. He was taken to the vet for vaccines, exercised and socialized on a regular basis and provided all the necessities a new puppy requires. And most importantly, he got lots and lots of love. During the next few years, Lassie grew into a beautiful sable and white collie mix and continued to be a very loving and loyal dog.
This story is in memory of Lassie, who was owned by the late Ted Rosignoli and Pauline Rosignoli in the 1950’s. This story is a lesson to all of us that once we decide on getting a dog, we make a long-term commitment to care for the animal and provide everything he requires including lots of love.
As important as training and socialization were for Lassie, the same is true for all dogs. The Heartland Dog Club will begin their winter training in January. Get your name on the list now for Basic Obedience, Intermediate Obedience, Rally, Trick or Canine Good Citizen. For more information, call 863 – 304 – 8582.
