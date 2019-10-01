By SUZANNE SIGMUND
Dog Ownership
The first day of school (dog training), everyone normally has the jitters, including the 4-legged kids. All the students (dogs) are new and unlike the typical first day of a normal school, everyone must sniff each other. It doesn’t take long at all for all the Fido’s to know if they like one another and occasionally, some of them don’t like each other.
Sometimes my Murphy doesn’t like some little dogs and then other times she does like little dogs. I guess it is all about their canine communications and how they react to each other. They have personalities just like we do.
This past six weeks the Heartland Dog Club had several graduating classes ranging from Basic Obedience to Advanced Obedience, Canine Good Citizen (CGC) and Rally Novice/Intermediate. By the time the last class occurred, the canine students, by command, would sit, down, walk nicely on a leash, stay, come when called, jump up on their pedestal, perform figure 8’s, go to their mats and much more.
From a bystander’s viewpoint, it is very exciting to watch the dogs mature and grow in confidence as the weeks roll on. Sometimes a dog who is having trouble with commands, such as a recent Goldendoodle, suddenly obeys the “stay” command, and everyone joins in with cheers and excitement. All the classmates show appreciation for the tenacity and patience that both dog and owner have shown during the past several weeks. A treat was well deserved!
Often owners decide to repeat a class and take advantage of the 50% off participation fee. The confidence levels increase, owners become more relaxed and comfortable with the commands and the dogs begin to adjust to the formality of performing with distractions. Everyone is then ready to move up to the next class and take the challenge of a higher level six-week course.
The Heartland Dog Club will be starting a new series of trainings beginning Oct. 8 at the Lakeshore Mall. All classes are filled except for the Canine Good Citizen class. Classes will resume in January. Call 863–304–8582 for additional information.
Congratulations to all graduates!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.