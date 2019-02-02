Thinking of getting a dog? Why? Let me give you some very good reasons. Dogs have an extraordinary effect on people. Dogs are more than just cuddly companions; they offer lots of love and affection. Coming home to an empty house can be a bit depressing at times, but the thought of a happy, furry 4-legged friend waiting for you can make it much easier. Your dog is always glad to see you, no matter what! The wagging tail and loving eyes just lift your spirits and warms your heart.
According to the Drs. Foster and Smith website, dogs offer numerous physical benefits also such as:
• Increase longevity after a heart attack. Lower cholesterol and triglycerides. Decrease blood pressure and reduce stress. Increase physical activity and functioning. Reduce medical appointments and minor health problems.
The list can go on and on for service animals and therapy dogs. A trained service dog can be our eyes, our hearing, predict seizures and cancer and be our guard and warn us of any anticipated dangers. Most of us feel safer with a dog in the house. Having a dog can help us remain more active.
We may not only get more exercise from the daily walks, but we also increase our activity through feeding, grooming and otherwise caring for our 4-legged friend. My Murphy can be very demanding regarding our daily walks. Occasionally, I may feel a bit sluggish; but she continues to nudge me until I put the leash on and head outdoors. By the time we get back from a brisk walk, my sluggishness is gone, and I have my energy back.
A dog can be entertaining at times and act like a clown making us laugh and at the same time be non-judgmental and help us feel needed. They offer unconditional love and trust, provide an ear to our troubles and warm fuzzy fur to hold and stroke. They never criticize us. A dog has certainly earned the well-deserved title of “man’s best friend.”
Another way of increasing your activity is to get involved with training. The benefits are huge and include an excellent way to bond with your dog. The rewards of a well-mannered dog are limitless. Contact the Heartland Dog Club at 863 – 304 – 8582 and inquire about our upcoming training scheduled for early March.
