For those of you thinking of getting a new dog or possibly giving the older family dog some needed training, you might want to start thinking of Basic Obedience. Here is what you can expect in most Basic Obedience classes:
A nice size and clean area, inside or outside where you and your dog can focus on learning new commands.
You will be asked to bring treats to be given to the dog as rewards when the dog performs well and obeys your commands. Small yummy treats are always the best.
The instructor will inspect your collar and leash. Sometimes harnesses are frowned upon but that will depend on the instructor’s preferences for training. Soft collars, chain and prong collars are normally accepted. Shock collars are never permitted. Short leashes are best to begin training.
Your dog will be among approximately 5 – 10 other dogs. This might be your first experience in socializing your dog with other dogs so stay alert and be observant. This is great training for both you and Fido. Always keep your dog at least 2 feet away from other dogs during the training. Keep in mind, socialization is good, but the training is not considered play time.
During the training, normally 6 weeks, you will learn commands such as sit, down, stay and walking on a leash with very little pulling. Instructors often teach verbal commands and hand signals. It is a good idea to learn both types of commands that will be given to the dog.
Be realistic. This might be the first training for you and your four- legged friend. Miracles don’t happen quickly and without some hard work. Be patient with yourself and your dog. Don’t forget the old saying, “Practice makes perfect.” You no doubt will be given homework so that you and Fido can continue to practice at home during the week and before your next class. Keep in mind, your instructor will know if you were faithful and did your homework. Your hard work will show, and you will be feeling a sense of accomplishment. Dog ownership and even training should be fun! Don't be too serious and make sure both you and Fido have a good time so you will look forward to future sessions!
The Heartland Dog Club is now taking names for the late April classes. Basic Obedience, Intermediate Obedience, Star Puppy, Canine Good Citizen and Rally classes will be offered. For additional information, call 863 – 304 – 8582.
