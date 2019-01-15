How polite is your dog? Does your dog continue to sit when people are greeting him? Sitting while being greeted is very tough for most dogs. They are excited to meet people and a natural instinct is to jump up on the person who simply wants to pet the dog and say hello.
What is Canine Good Citizen? The American Kennel Club (AKC) identifies a Canine Good Citizen (CGC) as indicating, “Starting in 1989, the CGC Program was designed to reward dogs who have good manners at home and in the community. The Canine Good Citizen Program is a two-part program that stresses responsible pet ownership for owners and basic good manners for dogs. All dogs who pass the 10-step CGC test may receive a certificate from the American Kennel Club.” In many cases, the dog will also receive a title, Canine Good Citizen.
All dogs, including both purebred and mixed breed dogs, are welcome to participate in the AKC’s Canine Good Citizen Program. Dogs must be old enough to have received necessary immunizations such as rabies vaccines. Owners will sign the Responsible Dog Owner’s Pledge attesting to having the dog under the routine care of a veterinarian.
The 10-step CGC test is a non-competitive test for all dogs. It is sometimes known as a prerequisite for many therapy dog groups and some homeowner’s insurance companies encourage CGC testing. What is involved in the test?
1) Accepting a friendly stranger
2) Sitting politely for petting
3) Appearance and grooming
4) Out for a walk (walking on a loose lead)
5) Walking through a crowd
6) Sit and Down on command and Staying in place
7) Coming when called
8) Reaction to another dog
9) Reaction to distraction
10) Supervised separation
All the above tasks must be done in a classroom environment and in front of the evaluator. Item #2 is sometimes the most difficult. My nearly two-year old Murphy holds the title of the Canine Good Citizen and item #2 was definitely the hardest for her to accomplish. Even though she passed her test, I constantly must work with her to sit politely when she is being greeted. Training always continues!
Currently the Heartland Dog Club is having a CGC class at PetSupermarket on Monday evenings starting at 6:30. Five dogs and their owners are participating and practicing the above 10 steps in preparation for the test which will be given the 5th week, February 4, 2019. Onlookers are welcome to stop by and quietly observe the dogs in the classroom setting. You will be amazed at their good manners.
The Heartland Dog Club is now taking names for the March waiting list for the CGC class, Basic Obedience, Intermediate Obedience and Trick Training. For additional information, please call Suzie Sigmund at 863 – 304 – 8582.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.