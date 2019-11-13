Have you ever crated your 4-legged fury friend? At times, it may look cruel but it’s an excellent idea. Why? Crate training a dog can be a very effective method for creating security for your pet. The crate becomes his home or a safe place and eventually he will go into the crate on his own or by command.
The best time to begin using a crate is right after a new puppy joins the family. It will be most helpful in potty training because most animals will not potty where they sleep. The puppy will normally whimper when he needs to relieve himself, so a crate turns out to be a great way to housebreak the young 4-legged family member. If you missed out on the puppy stage, the introduction to the crate should be made in short interval time periods, rewarding Fido each time he willingly enters the crate. Treats inside the crate are a great idea so that Fido knows what to expect when he goes inside.
A helpful tip to saving money is to buy an adult size cage and then adjust it to fit your puppy. In this way the crate can adapt to your puppy’s growth. Most wire or metal pet crate models will come with a divider that allows the crate to grow with your puppy. Crates come in different sizes and different materials. Your choices will include metal, heavy plastic, soft-side or even wooded. Top Dog Tips website provides excellent information on crates including pros and cons on the various types.
Be sure to make the crate a fun place to go. Towels or blankets on the floor provide a soft comfortable bed. Toys are also a good idea. The door of the crate can remain open while you are home so that Fido can enter the crate whenever he wants. When this happens, you know that Fido feels at home and safe inside his crate. Be careful never to use the crate to punish the dog. If your dog associates the crate with being scolded, then he may feel stressed or anxious when you leave him alone. Keep it fun!
If your dog will be in the crate for several hours, it will be a good idea to provide water. Clip on bowls sometimes come with the crates or they can be picked up at most pet supply stores.
Some crates can be utilized in the car when your fury friend is traveling or also at the training site. Your dog will be comfortable, and you will feel secure knowing that Fido is safe and not taking off when you are not paying attention.
I recently visited a good friend in Pennsylvania and when we were ready to go shopping, she asked Rascal and Zoie to go to their crates. Both furry friends ran to their crates and patiently waited for a treat. They were content for several hours. If you haven’t tried a crate yet, it might be time to try one out for your 4-legged friend. Have some yummy treats available.
Your furry friend also needs to get some training and socialization with other dogs and people. The Heartland Dog Club offers several levels of obedience, Canine Good Citizen and rally. For more information on the January classes, please call 863-443-0571.
