Happy New Year! Have you made your new year’s resolution yet? Is a new dog or puppy part of your resolution? Or maybe you got a new dog for Christmas? How exciting! Be careful of getting swept up in the excitement and forgetting that pets are lifelong commitments as new members of your family.
They should not be a snap decision that’s made in the spirit of the holidays. But I am guessing if you did get a pet or plan to get a pet, you have already thought this decision out very well and you are ready and prepared!
What comes first with a new pet? Potty training? Choosing the right food? Learning new schedules? This time of year, a new pet may be fascinated with a tree in the house with colorful lights and ornaments. Our dog, Murphy, is now 23 months old and we had to move all the ornaments off the lower branches of the tree because she thought they were all toys.
Potty training is always a challenge. Some dogs learn quickly, and others are slower to changing their habits. We used the poochie bell method. We purchased poochie bells and hung them on the door knob of our lanai door. Every time we went outside, which was about every 30-45 minutes in the beginning, we would ring the bells.
After about one week, Murphy started to reach her paw up and she would ring the bells. The object is for the dog to go to the door where the bells are and ring the bells to get your attention. This is their way of saying, “Hey, I have to go outside.” We were pleased with this method and in about two weeks, our 10-week-old puppy was trained.
Choosing the right food is very important. If you have a puppy, you will want to get a good nourishing puppy food. In the event you have an adult dog, you will have a large array of food to choose from.
I always think it is best to read the ingredients and choose a food that has meat and vegetables as the first three ingredients. The quantity given is also an important decision.
Puppies normally get smaller amounts three times per day and older dogs are fed once or twice per day. Always keep an eye on the dog’s weight so that they are not over- or under-fed. Your vet can help in guiding you to a good stable weight to maintain. Food scraps are usually not part of the program, even though Fido will try to tell you otherwise.
Learning new schedules can be very hectic especially when it involves early morning hours. Your new canine family member needs structure to feel secure and know what is expected of him.
The best way to do this is to create a schedule and stick to it. Keep to a regular routine of taking your puppy outside every half hour in the beginning during the day. Older dogs should go out every two to four hours until they learn their new routine. This is especially important during house training and will keep accidents to a minimum.
Overnight hours, the puppy should be crated, and maybe every three hours will work best. Don’t forget to schedule play and exercise time into your new dog’s day; a walk around the neighborhood, playing with toys, and time spent bonding with you are very important. Feeding times should be on a regular schedule also and don’t forget to wash out the water and food dish each day to avoid any built up of bacteria.
The American Kennel Club, akc.org, has an excellent e-book for new owners titled, “Tips for Responsible Dog Owners.”
Once you have created a schedule for your new four-legged furry friend, you will want to consider training and socialization. The Heartland Dog Club can help you. We are taking names for our waiting lists for the late February/March obedience classes, but if you might be interested in AKC Trick training, we still have a few open slots for Tuesday evenings at 7 in January.
For additional information, call 863-304-8582.
