Did you ever hear of a dog training class called Rally? Rally is all about teamwork between you and your dog. According to the American Kennel Club website, Rally is one of the newest AKC sports and participation increases every year. It will sharpen your dog’s obedience skills and behavior, at home and in public.
Rally is a different and fun type of training in which you and your dog navigate a course together side by side at your own brisk pace. You both move through a course with signs where the dog performs different exercises. The course will include various turns and commands such as sit, down, stay, etc.
The owner, or handler, can use verbal commands, clap hands, pat legs and use hand signals to praise and encourage the dog. The Rally judge or instructor designs the course by choosing 10-20 signs depending on the level of the class. The object is to complete all commands, as indicated on the signs, in a steady and smooth pace. The dog is on a leash in the earlier levels of Rally. Timing is not judged.
Once the team advances through beginners and intermediate, the course gets tougher and so do the requirements. The advanced level will require one jump and the dog must be off leash. Once the team successfully completes the beginner’s level, intermediate and advanced levels, the owner and dog can earn an AKC Rally Novice title. Then it even gets tougher with the Excellent and Master levels.
I thought Rally seemed interesting, so I enrolled Murphy for a beginner’s class. I thought, now how difficult can this be by just following the simple signs. Well, we had our first-class last Tuesday and I learned that coordination for the owner or handler also plays an important part. Murphy was willing to do most anything, but it took me a few minutes to learn how to juggle by hands when turning and switching the leash from hand to hand. It looks easy but it can be a little challenging.
Its addicting and it makes you want to succeed. Murphy and I have been practicing in our garage and this Tuesday we hope to perform much better.
Come out and see Rally for yourself. The Heartland Dog Club is offering Rally for the first time on Tuesday nights at 6:00 at the Lakeshore Mall.
The club requires a dog to have basic or intermediate obedience prior to beginning Rally so that the team knows the basic commands of sit, down, stay, etc. The Heartland Dog Club is currently taking names for classes beginning the 3rd or 4th week of April. Basic and Intermediate Obedience, Canine Good Citizen (CGC) and Rally will be offered. For additional information, call 863 – 304 – 8582.
