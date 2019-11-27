As Thanksgiving Day gets closer and closer, most of us are looking forward to giving many thanks for what we have, eating our favorite traditional foods, and of course, watching The National Dog Show. There will be over 2,000 dogs competing, and NBC will broadcast the event at 12:00. What is your favorite breed and what group will you be cheering for? My favorite breed is the Golden Retriever so that means I will be cheering for the sporting group.
I don’t think the National Dog Show has a class for “Best Beggars.” Our fury 4-legged friends are expertly tuned in to the unusual cooking and smells on Thanksgiving Day. From the time the cook begins the preparation until the moment everyone sits down at the table, Fido is preparing his game plan. However, even though we know that most of our dogs are given a few special treats on this traditional day, we must remember that some foods might not be good for Fido. According to the Pet Care Blog on the HealthyPaw website, diarrhea in dogs is extremely common as a result of overfeeding rich foods. Too much of a good thing can result in pancreatitis, a painful inflammatory condition that is expensive to treat and can have lifelong effects on your pet. Whip up some Thanksgiving-themed homemade dog treats to distract your dog from the main meal or take him for a pre-dinner walk around the block to tire him out.
Be careful not to give in to your dog’s pleading eyes and pathetic whimpers for a bite here and there during dinner. Most dogs have perfected their practice in begging which is always annoying to the owner. According to my research, there are five types of beggars. They are The Siren, The Excavator, The Pick Pocket, The Babysitter and The Starrer. Each beggar is a tried and true performer that excels in getting what they want either from you or from Grandpa. I think my Murphy does a good job of performing as The Starrer. The Starrer is a dog of incredible focus. Its purpose is to make the victim feel uncomfortable. The Starrer is smart enough to know that his master already knows his tactics, so he will choose his victim very carefully. A visitor or rarely seen relative works best such as Grandpa or Aunt Ida. This type of begging is a form of mind control and my Murphy has mastered it well!
Many foods found on the Thanksgiving dinner table are considered safe and even healthy for Fido. Here are some foods that are acceptable for Fido if they are served in moderation: unseasoned turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans (without mushrooms and onions), carrots, pumpkin, apples and rolls or bread.
Those foods that are NOT safe for your 4-legged friends are: any type of onions, mushrooms, stuffing, turkey bones, gravy, garlic, salads with grapes or raisins and any chocolate desserts. Mashed potatoes are only OK in very small amounts. Everything shared should be done sparingly. Don’t forget when giving thanks this year, be thankful for your wonderful and very loyal four-legged furry friend.
The Heartland Dog Club is now taking names for their waiting list for upcoming classes beginning in January. Classes will include Basic Obedience, Intermediate Obedience, Introduction to Novice Obedience, Rally and Canine Good Citizen (CGC). For more information, call 863-443-0571.
