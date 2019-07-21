The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of July gives anglers the dogfish days of summer….during the first half of the week. However from Wednesday through next weekend better-than-average fishing action can be expected due to the last quarter moon phase starting Wednesday.
As is always the case in all four seasons of the year in Florida, the third through the seventh day after the full moon are the least productive fishing days of the month—Dog-fish days of summer. Especially when the moon is furthest from earth, which is the case this week—lunar apogee occurs today.
What makes Florida’s freshwater lakes the best ‘big bass’ fishing lakes in the nation is, that even on the worst fishing days of the month, monster bass are often caught. And often the only bite on a hot agonizing windless day on the water.
I have six such occasions in my career, boating bass in the eleven to twelve pound range during the rainy season months when lunar influence was lowest. They sucked-in a seven inch black and blue Yum Dinger just as solar noon was occurring within minutes of the moonset period.
The weather forecast this week promises a typical rainy season weather pattern with no significant atmospheric pressure change…until late Thursday and Friday morning—a 0.12 In Hg increase is predicted over a twenty-four hour period. Therefore fish will be ‘adjusting upward’ as a result.
Best Fishing Days: Wednesday during the midday hours and Friday morning from 8-11 a.m. Generally during the summer months, when the moon is furthest from earth—lunar apogee—and during the development of the first quarter moon phase, the best fishing period of the day is in the three hours leading up to the sunset and an hour afterward.
Photosynthesis will be the main trigger for fish feeding activity. And the brighter the sunshine during the daytime, the greater this evening period will be.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:13 p.m. and the sunset at 8:21 p.m. and the dissolved oxygen rate will climb to its highest mark of the day during the underfoot period. Therefore a feed intensity rating of 4-5 will occur from 4-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later in the day by forty minutes and remains at the same rating.
During the second half of this week, the underfoot period will harmonize with the sunset and produce a 5-6 rating from 6-9:30 p.m.
Minor Fishing Period: The moon overhead period occurs during the low dissolved oxygen period of the day which is between 3-7 a.m. Therefore the overhead moon period will ‘Not’ be good at all….until the second half of this week. Friday morning you can expect a very good rating in the 5-6 range from 8-11 a.m.
The ‘minor fishing period’ for the next three to four days will trigger off of the moonset period, which today occurs at 10:44 a.m. Solar noon occurs at 1:32 p.m. Therefore you can expect a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes with a consistent feed rating in the 3-4 range.
Wednesday on the day of the last quarter moon, the moonset and solar noon period will harmonize to produce a feed rating of 4-5 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 29-Aug 4 one day from super new moon status, Aug. 12-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon. Note: I still have a few days open for the super new moon phase as the end of this month.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.00 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open five inches flowing a combined 500 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do not feed alligators. Do not get close for a better picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and pets, and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a Florida gator instead admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season lightning is a real threat, therefore anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts, lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
