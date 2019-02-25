Regarding service animals: I was recently in a store that allows pets as long as they are leashed or otherwise controlled or contained. I was carrying my leashed dog. Ahead of me at the checkout was a man whose dog was wandering freely around the area. The man stated "She is a service dog, she just doesn't have her stuff."
A true service dog would never be without its "stuff" and would never be roaming unleashed.
Also the store's pet policy was being violated. This is why people complain about pets in public areas.
Margaret Hamilton
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.