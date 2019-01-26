The United States under President Trump will increase aid to Central America by 10.6 billion U.S. dollars in an attempt to deter illegal immigrant caravans. We will spend an additional 11. 2 billion U.S. dollars educating children of illegal immigrants in our public schools. Then we will spend 43.6 billion U.S. dollars providing Medicaid to illegal immigrants through emergency medical room services, and pregnant mothers through the W.I.C. program along with few other benefits.
Now some so-called experts claim President Trump exaggerated when he said illegal immigrants cost American taxpayers 250 billion U.S. dollars annually, and although all costs cannot accurately be accounted for, most agree the figure does exceed 100 billion U.S. dollars. Now isn't that a dichotomy that people like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are happy to spend that amount on illegal immigrants, but unwilling to provide that wonderful President Trump with a mere 5.6 billion U.S. dollars to build that beautiful wall on our southern border to prevent these law breaking thieves from entering our country and taking our money.
Jerry Wright
Avon Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.