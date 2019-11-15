MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins have been gaining ground the past few weeks on the Buffalo Bills, muddling the race between perennial AFC East also-rans.
Miami fell to 0-6 when it lost in Week 7 at Buffalo, which was 5-1 and off to its best start in 11 years.
But the Bills (6-3) have since lost two of three, quashing any illusions they were on the verge of challenging New England’s supremacy in the division. The Dolphins (2-7), meanwhile, have quieted talk they’re historically horrible by winning their past two games.
“The outside world, the media, maybe thought this wasn’t possible,” Miami defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. “We got two more wins than the rest of the world thought we were going to have this year, so that’s pretty cool.”
The Dolphins did appear destined for a winless season after they gave up 22 points in the fourth quarter and lost at Buffalo 31-21 on Oct. 20.
The teams meet again Sunday.
“We’re different than we were when we played Buffalo last time,” Miami coach Brian Flores said. “And so are they.”
Much of the Dolphins’ improvement has come on defense. A month into the season, they ranked last in the league in points and yards allowed. In Weeks 6 through 9, they ranked 15th in scoring defense and 14th in yards allowed.
“When we played them, they were we felt a better team than what their record indicated,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “And that has been proven. They’re playing hard and they’re disciplined. They don’t beat themselves.”
The Dolphins’ winning streak has hurt their chances of landing the No. 1 draft pick in April, to the distress of their fans and the amusement of their players.
“It’s an interesting narrative that obviously has been following our team the whole year,” quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said. “It has been nice to get two wins and to kill the narrative a little bit.”
