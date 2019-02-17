January was a very difficult and tragic month for our county. In a four-day span late in the month, we dealt with both the loss of five women in the shooting at SunTrust and the suicide of Sgt. Max Van D’Huynslager, who had been with the Sheriff’s Office for more than 10 years.
As much as we want to know why, we may never know all of the answers behind what happened at SunTrust bank or what led Max to take his own life. I am sure any answers we do find will not be enough to make sense of these two tragedies.
What we can do, however, is try to prevent these types of events, and one of the best ways to do that is to highlight the importance of seeking treatment for mental health issues.
For my deputies and members, we have enlisted the help of a Critical Incident Stress Management team to offer assistance as they work through their reactions to being involved in traumatic situations. Unfortunately, there is not such a team available for most people, but that does not mean there is not assistance available.
I want to urge anyone who is undergoing a crisis to please not be hesitant to reach out for help, especially if you are having thoughts of hurting yourself or others. The help can be from friends, family members, your church or anyone, but please do not try to go through it alone.
If you have nobody else, call us. The Sheriff’s Office has chaplains and victim advocates available, as well as access to many other avenues to get you help.
Suicide is the leading cause of death among law enforcement officers. In fact, there were more law enforcement officers lost to suicide last year than to line of duty deaths, and as of Feb. 13, there had already been 31 suicides by law enforcement officers this year. It is also one of the leading causes of death among veterans. Both of these groups have been trained to keep their emotions hidden while on duty. Unfortunately, that also means they keep those same emotions hidden when off duty, too.
To all first responders and military members, both past and present, I want to say please do not be afraid to ask for help. Your job will not be in jeopardy and there is no stigma attached to seeking guidance through difficult times.
If you feel you are in a mental crisis of any kind and need help, just pick up the phone. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK. Counselors are standing by there at all times to help you deal with not just suicidal thoughts, but any other emotional distress. You can also call the Peace River Center at 863-519-3744 or 1-800-627-5906 or contact us here at the Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-700.
I want to leave you with a quote a friend of mine reminded me of recently. It is from Anne Frank, who said, “What is done can never be undone, but we can prevent it from happening again.”
Paul Blackman is the Highlands County sheriff. Email him at pblackman@highlandssheriff.org Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.