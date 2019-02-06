The anti-gun groups try hard to convince everyone that all we need are some new gun laws and mass killings will be a thing of the past. None of these groups can put forth a complete argument about how this would work. They make a few claims, state a few questionable statistics and then summarily say it will stop the mass killings. They are never able to say how it would work.
What law could we pass to make sure no bad person ever gets a gun? There are laws against robbing banks, rape, burglary, murder, assault and stealing cars but those crimes are still committed every day. Does anyone believe that bad people will avoid getting a firearm because it is illegal? What laws could be created to actually prevent a bad person from getting a gun?
Why not remove all firearms from existence? Considering the way our nation came to be and the importance of the second amendment to many Americans, expecting every American to give up every gun is simply not practical. There are millions of law-abiding folks who like to target practice, hunt or have a gun for home defense. Even if we tried to implement something like this, does anyone believe the bad guys are going to give up their guns?
People are killed more often by cars than by guns. If we removed every car from the U.S., there would be no more deaths from automobiles. And cars are big enough that we could enforce a law that prohibits them. Who among us would be willing to outlaw all cars even if it saved 1,000 lives? The same people who would not give up their cars to save 1,000 lives want gun owners to give up their guns because it might save one.
Also, I don’t understand someone who puts forth an argument that some guns are worse than others. That’s just a load of crap. When someone says a black gun with no wood on it is more evil than a dark blue gun with wood on it, they lose all credibility with me. The AR15 looks just like the M16 or M4 but, it is not an M16 or M4, it just looks like it. You would think that by now, even people who aren’t familiar with guns would know the difference between the two. It’s the curved magazine that makes the AR15 look military. If you use a straight magazine and replace the forearm and buttstock with wood, it looks like a hundred other semi-automatic rifles and works like them too.
Banning guns is not going to solve the mass killings. Moving the Sebring Gun Show down the street and hating the NRA won’t either. Those of you who think the NRA is bad are buying into someone else’s propaganda. The NRA is dedicated to protecting your lawful rights under the second amendment and to training and supporting law enforcement. The NRA is working tirelessly to help with school defense through NRA School Shield, providing expert training and advise at no charge.
Most people who aren’t familiar with guns would be much better informed if they simply did a little of their own research and didn’t listen to anyone on either side of the argument. If you Google “gun control” you’re going to get thousands of biased comments on both sides. Instead, Google “legal requirements to buy a firearm in the US”, or “what is the difference between the AR15 and the M4”. Arm yourself with real knowledge not some cute, rhyming comment you heard on CNN.
Tim Dowling is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
You bought the propaganda. You feed right into the NRA rhetoric that works so well for gun obsessives. America's gun violence is embarrassingly out of control but the paranoid gun zealots don't care about gun victims. Just don't touch my gun! that's a pathetic society.
